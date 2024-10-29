PatchMaster Welcomes Joshua Eddleman as New Franchise Owner in Northwest Arkansas

Experienced Operations Leader Brings a Focus on Scalability and Team Excellence to Premier Drywall Repair Franchise

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the leading drywall repair franchise in North America, announced today its latest expansion in Northwest Arkansas, led by Joshua Eddleman. With over 15 years of experience in building scalable operations and leading teams across various industries, Eddleman brings a wealth of expertise and passion for team culture to his new venture.Throughout his career, Eddleman has excelled in creating strong operational structures that allow small and medium-sized businesses to thrive. His ability to streamline operations while focusing on quality service delivery positions him perfectly to bring PatchMaster’s unique value proposition to the rapidly growing Northwest Arkansas market.“I’ve always been driven by the idea that strong teams and well-built operations can elevate any business, and PatchMaster provides the perfect platform to deliver a top-tier service in a community that’s seeing tremendous growth,” said Joshua Eddleman. “The clear and focused business model of PatchMaster gave me confidence that this was the right opportunity, and I’m excited to build a skilled and committed team to serve the area.”Edelman first learned about PatchMaster through a franchise consultant and was immediately impressed by the company’s clear offering and strong support system for franchisees. He looks forward to leading a team of drywall professionals who are dedicated to providing exceptional service to homeowners and businesses in the Northwest Arkansas region, which includes the primary towns of Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, and Fayetteville.“Josh Eddleman’s extensive background in operations and team-building makes him a valuable addition to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “We’re confident that his leadership and commitment to excellence will resonate with the community and elevate the drywall repair services we offer in Northwest Arkansas.” PatchMaster Northwest Arkansas is now open and ready to provide fast, high-quality drywall repair services to homeowners, property managers, and businesses. For more information or to schedule a service, visit nwarkansas.patchmaster.com or call (479) 339-9398.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

