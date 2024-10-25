Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,262 in the last 365 days.

Closure Planned on Interstate 229 Southbound Off-Ramp (Exit 6) in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

Contact: Harry Johnston, Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, a closure is scheduled for the Interstate 229 southbound off-ramp (exit 6) at 10th Street. This multi-day closure for pavement repair operations will be in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. During the closure, I-229 southbound traffic is encouraged to use exit 7 for Rice Street or exit 5 for 26th Street.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area.

The primary contractor for this $1 million project is Dakota Contracting Corporation of Sioux Falls.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Closure Planned on Interstate 229 Southbound Off-Ramp (Exit 6) in Sioux Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more