Birmingham is Ready to Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) invites the community of people impacted by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis to join Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease to connect, celebrate, and unite to raise critical funds to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those impacted.This year’s Birmingham event will be held at the Birmingham Zoo on November 2, 2024. Anyone who lives with psoriatic disease or supports a friend or family member is invited. Kim Benner, PharmD, BCPS, FASHP, FALSHP, FPPA, the local Take ACTION Ambassador, will give a speech about her journey with psoriasis at the event. Dr. Benner also serves on the Research Committee for the National Psoriasis Foundation.“I Take ACTION because it’s impactful to me, my family, AND my patients,” said Dr. Benner.Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease is a nationwide movement to educate, advocate, motivate, and celebrate the community of more than 8 million people in the U.S. who live with psoriatic disease.“All over the country, communities are coming together to honor and recognize the progress toward a cure made possible by NPF donors and fundraisers,” says Leah M. Howard, J.D., the president and CEO of NPF. “This community deserves to be celebrated, and Take ACTION is the absolute best way to do that.”This year’s event will be a community gathering for the entire NPF family. It will include psoriatic disease education, an inspiring program, and entertainment for the whole family.“I hope to see you on November 2,” says Jasmine Wilson, NPF's Southeast regional development manager. “We have a great day planned, and everyone is welcome.”To learn more about Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease—Birmingham , visit the website at psoriasis.org/takeaction.Serving the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease for more than 55 years with support, advocacy, research, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

