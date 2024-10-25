COA Patient Advocacy Network Adds Chapter at Central Georgia Cancer Care

Community Oncology Alliance Logo Logo for the COA Patient Advocacy Network Logo for Central Georgia Cancer Care

National Patient Advocacy Network CPAN Hosts Chapter Launch at CGCC in Warner Robins, Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) launched a new local chapter of its Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) at Central Georgia Cancer Care (CGCC) in Warner Robins, Georgia, yesterday. The chapter is part of a growing network across the United States that educates and empowers patients, survivors, and caregivers, and others that advocate for cancer care that is high-quality, affordable, and close to home.Opening in 1977, CGCC has provided high-quality, compassionate care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in Central and South Georgia for over four and a half decades. CGCC patients have a long history of being active advocates, including participating in COA’s I AM campaign and Hill Days in Washington. By adding a CPAN chapter, CGCC is ensuring patients have access to a vast network of advocacy resources and other advocates. Melissa Shaw, BSN, RN, OCN, CGCC’s director of clinical projects, will serve as CPAN Chapter Advocacy Leader.The CPAN chapter will offer a range of educational and practice-based advocacy opportunities, including monthly Advocacy Chats, where health care and policy experts from around the industry cover topics like the latest in cancer policy, health equity, clinical trials, and cancer survivorship. Advocates from all parts of the country also gather at the annual COA Conference to learn more about the current state of community cancer care.“CPAN’s core mission is to reach patients where they are treated and give them the tools to speak up for the treatment they need,” said Rose Gerber, MS, COA’s director of patient advocacy and education. “When practices like Central Georgia Cancer Care add a chapter to their organization, they are investing in the wellbeing of current and future patients.”CPAN is a national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care. CPAN’s network of community cancer practice-based chapters spans 20 states, connecting and activating committed, passionate people who advocate for the protection of locally delivered cancer care. CPAN advocates include patients, survivors, caregivers, and members of the oncology care team. CPAN advocates share personal stories so policymakers and the community can understand the importance of personalized, affordable cancer care close to where patients live and work.To learn more about CPAN or inquire about the potential to open a chapter at your local community oncology practice, visit www.COAAdvocacy.org ###About the Community Oncology Alliance (COA)The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org About the COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN)The Community Oncology Alliance Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) is a chapter-based national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care. CPAN’s network of community cancer practice-based chapters spans 20 states, and connects and activates committed, passionate people who advocate for the protection of locally delivered cancer care. CPAN advocates include patients, survivors, caregivers and members of the oncology care team. CPAN advocates share personal stories so policymakers and the community can understand the importance of personalized, affordable cancer care close to where patients live and work. Sign up to become an advocate or find your local chapter at www.COAAdvocacy.org About Central Georgia Cancer CareSince 1977, Central Georgia Cancer Care (CGCC) has provided compassionate, high-quality care for cancer and blood disorder patients in Central and South Georgia. As one of the few Georgia practices selected for the national Oncology Care Model, CGCC is also the only oncology center in the state with both QOPICertification and ASCO's Patient-Centered Cancer Care Certification. Their board-certified physicians and care team ensure patients receive innovative treatment close to home, supporting their overall well-being. Learn more at www.centralgacancercare.com

