Rubenstein Public Relations Appointed Agency of Record for SP Media Group as it Relaunches Atlas Comics

The PR Firm Was Brought on to Support the Relaunch of Atlas at New York Comic Con, Celebrating the Iconic Brand's 50th Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) has been named the Agency of Record for Atlas/Seabord and SP Media Group. RPR was hired to bolster the reintroduction of the iconic comic book brand at New York Comic Con 2024.

This collaboration marks another successful partnership for RPR in the entertainment sector and signals a return to the firm’s roots with a prominent presence at Comic Con. Key components of RPR’s strategy include a targeted media campaign highlighting Atlas/Seaboard’s rich legacy and notable characters such as Devilina, Phoenix, and Grim Ghost.

Atlas/Seaboard’s branded 1,200 square-foot booth at Comic Con served as the focal point for exclusive giveaways, toy signings, and fan photos with Atlas superfan, Jon Voight.

Atlas Comics was founded by Martin Goodman in the 1950s and reimagined in the 1970s under Seaboard Periodicals, publishing a wide range of genres, from superhero stories to horror, romance, and sci-fi.

Currently led by Steven Paul through his company, SP Media Group, Paul is focusing on revitalizing Atlas Comics and expanding the brand into new media, including film and television. His role includes overseeing the strategic direction of the company and working on projects like the upcoming Devilina movie, which is currently in development with Paramount Pictures.

"Atlas has a storied history, and we are honored to help reintroduce this beloved brand to a new generation of comic book fans," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. "Our team worked closely with Atlas and SP Media Group to ensure the relaunch at New York Comic Con was a major success, with key activations that showcased their vision for the future."

RPR helped facilitate high-profile media interactions, including appearances by key executives and creators like Steven Paul and Larry Hama. Through its partnership with Rubenstein Public Relations, Atlas/Seaboard is poised for continued success as it expands its footprint into the entertainment industry with new films, television projects, and collectible merchandise.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York–based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR’s intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

About Atlas/Seaboard

Atlas/Seaboard is the relaunched name for Atlas Comics, which was originally founded in the 1950s and reimagined in the 1970s under Seaboard Periodicals, known for its diverse lineup of characters and genres. With a rich legacy and a roster of iconic titles like Devilina and Grim Ghost, Atlas has returned to the forefront of the comic and entertainment industries. Now under SP Media Group, Atlas/Seaboard is expanding into multimedia, including film and television, while staying true to its roots in dynamic storytelling.

