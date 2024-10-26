Liberland Celebrates Official Launch of Dubai Office

Mr. KEY with Samuela Davidova LIBERLAND & KEY Difference Media

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Free Republic of Liberland , a pro-freedom nation rooted in blockchain, is opening its first Dubai office at KEY Difference, located in Cluster V, Floor 7, JLT, Dubai.This October 26, at 5:00 PM, supporters of Web3, decentralized governance, and self-sovereignty will gather to celebrate the nation’s latest milestone.Founded in 2015, Liberland sits on unclaimed land between Croatia and Serbia, embodying its motto “To live and let live” by combining limited government with blockchain-based governance. Meanwhile, KEY Difference is one of the oldest blockchain ecosystems in the industry.A meeting point for web3 and decentralization advocatesThe Dubai office is meant to deepen Liberland’s commitment to personal and economic freedom in the Middle East. It is positioned as a nexus for decentralized governance, linking its vision with Dubai’s advanced blockchain initiatives.Attendees can connect with leaders from Liberland and KEY Difference, a platform well-versed in blockchain development. KEY Difference’s founder and CEO, Karnika E. Yashwant, often known simply as Mr. KEY, emphasized the importance of this decision, saying:“Blockchain isn’t just a technology—it’s a philosophy. A philosophy deeply rooted in freedom, returning power to its rightful place: the people.”Samuela Davidova, Liberland’s Press Secretary and former representative to Georgia, will lead the opening ceremony. She’ll present the country’s current projects and discuss new opportunities, reflecting the nation’s growing community of blockchain supporters.See also Scammers used stolen crypto on shark tank, private jets and moreThis event targets Web3 founders, tech executives, and blockchain enthusiasts who want to explore Liberland’s unique governance. Mr. KEY, who is already an e-resident of Liberland, shared his thoughts after meeting with Davidova. He said “Imagine an entire country built on the core principles of blockchain. With Samuela, we discussed bold, visionary steps for governance through blockchain technology. And that’s just the beginning. Blockchain stands as a powerful technology, but its true strength lies in the bold philosophy.”Liberland’s Managing Director, Arthur Yakubovsky of Second Renaissance Investments, also contributed to the initiative. He helped with securing the local support needed to launch this office.Liberland’s innovative approach to governanceThe country’s governance model runs entirely on the Liberland Blockchain. This model allows citizens and e-residents to start businesses under its jurisdiction, benefiting from its on-chain legislation and courts.Citizens and e-residents participate directly in decision-making through blockchain-based voting mechanisms, including referenda and legislative delegations. This “decentralized hyperdemocracy” is designed to keep power firmly with the people.Citizens can vote on proposals or delegate voting power to trusted Congress members. They can even veto new laws too. The Liberland Blockchain is based on a nominated proof-of-stake model, which supports decentralized governance while minimizing environmental impact.

