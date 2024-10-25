Premier Appoints Timothy Halman Deputy Premier, Increases Ministerial Responsibility

CANADA, October 25 - Premier Tim Houston announced a change to cabinet today, October 25.

Timothy Halman has been appointed Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and Minister of Gaelic Affairs. He will retain his portfolio as Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“Timothy is a valued member of our cabinet and has shown that he will fight for what’s right for Nova Scotians, including against the federal carbon tax,” said Premier Houston. “I know he will bring the same hard work and dedication to his new portfolios.”

The appointment is effective immediately. A swearing-in ceremony took place Thursday, October 24.