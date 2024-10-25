Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,266 in the last 365 days.

Premier Appoints Timothy Halman Deputy Premier, Increases Ministerial Responsibility

CANADA, October 25 - Premier Tim Houston announced a change to cabinet today, October 25.

Timothy Halman has been appointed Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and Minister of Gaelic Affairs. He will retain his portfolio as Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“Timothy is a valued member of our cabinet and has shown that he will fight for what’s right for Nova Scotians, including against the federal carbon tax,” said Premier Houston. “I know he will bring the same hard work and dedication to his new portfolios.”

The appointment is effective immediately. A swearing-in ceremony took place Thursday, October 24.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Appoints Timothy Halman Deputy Premier, Increases Ministerial Responsibility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more