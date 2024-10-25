Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,306 in the last 365 days.

Railroad Crossing Repairs to Close Hampshire Pike in Columbia

Friday, October 25, 2024 | 08:30am

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of Hampshire Pike (US 412/SR 99) in Maury County.

Crews with Queen City Railroad Construction, Inc. will close Hampshire Pike to through traffic from near Zion Road to near US 43 beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 26 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29. Detour signage will be in place. The closure is needed to make repairs to the Tennessee Southern Railroad/Patriot Rail crossing in this area.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Railroad Crossing Repairs to Close Hampshire Pike in Columbia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more