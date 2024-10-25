Railroad Crossing Repairs to Close Hampshire Pike in Columbia

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of Hampshire Pike (US 412/SR 99) in Maury County.

Crews with Queen City Railroad Construction, Inc. will close Hampshire Pike to through traffic from near Zion Road to near US 43 beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 26 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29. Detour signage will be in place. The closure is needed to make repairs to the Tennessee Southern Railroad/Patriot Rail crossing in this area.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

