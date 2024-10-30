Cygnus Consulting LLC Secures $4.8M Contract to Enhance Operational Efficiency at SAMHSA

Cygnus Consulting LLC (“Cygnus”), is an SBA 8(a)/SDB/WOSB/EDWOSB certified, CMMI-SVC Level 3 appraised, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20001:2011, ISO 27001:2013 information technology and scientific research consulting firm headquartered in McLean, VA. Cygnus Consulting LLC will be delivering excellence in executive administrative support to SAMHSA—empowering SAMHSA's mission with top-tier service and unwavering commitment!

This partnership underscores our role in supporting critical public health initiatives.” — Helena Dadoo

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cygnus Consulting LLC, an SBA 8(a) Certified (2024- 2033), SDB/WOSB/EDWOSB CMMI-SVC LVL 3 Appraised, is proud to announce the award of a three-year GSA task order prime contract valued at $4.8 million, competed full and open with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), within the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This contract will provide top-tier executive administrative support services that adhere to professional standards and Section 508 compliance requirements.

The scope of this contract includes a comprehensive range of general administrative functions, including project management, general, travel, meeting, procurement, and personnel support services, all designed to support SAMHSA's strategic objectives and enhance operational workflow across its 11 offices and centers.

SAMHSA Centers and Offices work toward advancing the nation's behavioral health by providing national leadership and assistance for quality behavioral health services while supporting states, territories, tribes, communities, and local organizations through grants and contract awards.

As an established leader in delivering high-quality administrative services in the healthcare field, Cygnus Consulting is committed to enhancing the operational efficiency of SAMHSA. Our team of extremely qualified & dedicated professionals will ensure that all administrative processes are streamlined and effective, allowing SAMHSA to focus on improving the quality and availability of behavioral health services nationwide.

"This partnership underscores our role in supporting critical public health initiatives," said Helena Dadoo, President/CEO. “Our team's expertise will streamline processes, allowing SAMHSA to focus even more on expanding behavioral health services to communities in need. Our focus on providing administrative support that meets and exceeds ADA and Section 508 compliant standards reflects our dedication to inclusive administrative solutions and accessibility within federal agencies. We are ready to deliver results that will make a lasting impact."

With this new partnership, Cygnus Consulting reinforces its position as a trusted service provider within the public healthcare sector, and the federal contracting space. The company is excited to leverage its expertise and innovative solutions to support SAMHSA in delivering essential services to communities nationwide.

With this contract, Cygnus Consulting continues to demonstrate its leadership in supporting federal health initiatives. Our ongoing partnership with SAMHSA reinforces our mission to empower organizations through strategic, result-driven solutions.

About Cygnus Consulting LLC:

Established in 2020, Cygnus Consulting LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, an SBA 8(a) certified/small-disadvantaged business (SDB), women-owned small business (WOSB), economically disadvantaged small business (EDWOSB) information technology and scientific research consulting firm, is a trusted partner that believes in empowering digital transformation. Cygnus is an active GSA MAS Schedule holder (SIN: 54151S, 541611, 54151HEAL, 561110, 611430). Our team is led by experienced and proven federal executive leadership who provide unparalleled industry expertise and a relentless focus on results to help our clients succeed in an increasingly demanding world.

Cygnus Consulting LLC has ten (10) satellite offices across the contiguous states of the United States and a global footprint (UK, Chile, Australia, and Canada). Our clients include but are not limited to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Library of Medicine (NLM), the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Office of Intramural Training and Education (OITE), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US Department of Education, Guidehouse, Leidos, ManTech, Accenture, ICF, Deloitte, etc.

For more information on Cygnus Consulting’s services or partnership opportunities, please contact Rachel Shaina (rshaina@cygnusllc.net) or visit www.cygnusllc.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.