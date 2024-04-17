Cygnus Consulting LLC Awarded SBA 8(a) Certification

Cygnus Consulting LLC is proud to announce its certification in the US Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Business Development Program as of April 1, 2024.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cygnus Consulting LLC is proud to announce that the company has been recently certified as a participant in the US Small Business Administration’s (SBA) prestigious 8(a) Business Development Program. After the successful completion and compliance with the standards outlined by SBA, Cygnus received its certification for this highly desired federal program. The nine-year term started on April 1, 2024.

Our gratitude extends to the SBA for fostering the 8(a) Business Development program, which allows socially and economically disadvantaged firms with equitable access to contracting opportunities in the federal marketplace. We appreciate the commitment and dedication extended by the team who helped us complete the application process successfully. This certification heralds a new era for Cygnus, enabling us to forge new strategic partnerships and enhance our outreach efforts to give back to local communities through our collaboration with the Vishal & Helena Dadoo (VHD) Foundation.

Helena Dadoo, Cygnus’s President and CEO expressed her enthusiasm: “We are proud of this milestone accomplishment. It came at a great time as we have been diligently working to build new strategic partnerships and expanding our footprint in the federal marketplace. This certification enables access to specialized resources which strengthen our ability to compete effectively in the American economy while continuously meeting the critical needs of clients that Cygnus has become known for.”

The 8(a) certification offers participants the opportunity to compete for the program’s sole-source and competitive set-aside contracts. The government authorizes sole-source contracts to 8(a) participants for up to $7 million for manufacturing-related acquisitions and $4.5 million for all other acquisitions.

Established in 2020, Cygnus Consulting LLC, headquartered in Mclean, VA, an SBA 8(a) certified/small disadvantaged business (SDB), women-owned small business information technology and scientific research consulting firm, is a trusted partner that believes in empowering digital transformation. Our team is led by experienced and proven federal executive leadership who provide unparalleled industry expertise and a relentless focus on results to help our clients succeed in an increasingly demanding world.

Cygnus Consulting LLC has ten (10) satellite offices across the contiguous states of the United States, as well as a global footprint. Our clients include, but not limited to National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Library of Medicine (NLM), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Office of Intramural Training and Education (OITE), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Guidehouse, Accenture, ICF, Deloitte, etc.



For more information, please visit www.cygnusllc.net.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cygnus-consulting-llc

For inquiries or suggestions, contact our Director, Sales & Marketing at rshaina@cygnusllc.net.