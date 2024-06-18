Cygnus Consulting LLC Announces Successful Appraisal at CMMI Maturity Level 3

Cygnus Consulting LLC holds several certifications and government contracting vehicles.

Cygnus Consulting LLC is proud to announce that its consulting services was appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cygnus Consulting LLC is proud to announce that it has been appraised at Level 3 of CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) ® for Services (CMMI-SVC). This appraisal builds upon the SBA 8(a) Certification (2024-2033) and WOSB/EDWOSB/SDB Certification the company received on April 1, 2024.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates that Cygnus Consulting is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well-characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

Helena Dadoo, Cygnus’s President, and CEO expressed her deepest gratitude for Team Cygnus’s commitment to getting appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3: “This achievement required great commitment to ensuring that all our processes were clearly documented, defined, and implemented. This is to ensure our clients are provided with high-quality, and top-tier consulting services to increase the effectiveness of their mission."

About Cygnus Consulting LLC:

Established in 2020, Cygnus Consulting LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, an SBA 8(a) certified/small disadvantaged business (EDWOSB), women-owned small business (WOSB) information technology and scientific research consulting firm, is a trusted partner that believes in empowering digital transformation. Cygnus is an active GSA MAS Schedule holder (SIN: 54151S, 541611, 54151HEAL, 561110, 611430). Our team is led by experienced and proven federal executive leadership who provide unparalleled industry expertise and a relentless focus on results to help our clients succeed in an increasingly demanding world.

Cygnus Consulting LLC has ten (10) satellite offices across the contiguous states of the United States, as well as a global footprint (UK, Chile, Australia, and Canada). Our clients include, but not limited to National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Library of Medicine (NLM), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Office of Intramural Training and Education (OITE), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Guidehouse, Accenture, ICF, Deloitte, etc

