MDC to hold Introduction to Knot Tying program at Rockwoods Reservation November 6

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Often, being resourceful is the key to success in outdoor pursuits.  One never knows when they might need to create something out of nothing for comfort or survival.  The key to conquering such obstacles might just be some rope or cord, and a bit of knowledge.  It might just take a bit of outdoor “MacGyvering”. 

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help you prepare for any potential outdoor challenge.  MDC will hold an Introduction to Knot Tying program Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. – noon.  It will teach helpful—perhaps even essential—skills. 

This program is designed to show how to tie the 10 most basic knots useful in the outdoors. MDC staff will explain and demonstrate what each knot is used for.  Then participants get the opportunity to practice tying each knot.  The class will help outdoor enthusiasts of all experience levels become “outdoor MacGyvers”.

Introduction to Knot Tying is a free program open to ages 15 and up.  Online preregistration at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4z3  is required to attend.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100. 

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

