Cultural Affairs Bureau calls for local original fashion brands to participate in sales in Shenzhen

MACAU, October 25 - In order to promote Macao’s original fashion brands and expand their sales channels in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will set up the “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” from 7 to 8 December in Shenzhen. Applications are open from 25 October until 6 November, at 5pm, and application is free. All local fashion brands are welcome to participate.

The event will be held in Shenzhen OCT-LOFT. As a self-operating space for exhibition and sales, the “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” will be launched in parallel with the “Shenzhen T-Street Creative Mart x Macao Tap Siac Craft Market”, strengthening the synergy effect of the event. Interested local original fashion brands can apply online at https://shorturl.at/8l4Ab and submit an inventory of products for sale, a copy of the brand’s trademark registration certificate, and an introduction of the brand/designer’s experience and awards. The selected candidates will present 5 to 8 types of original designed clothing, with a minimum of 3 pieces for each type, and sell them on consignment. All profits from consignment sales will go to the selected candidates after deducting the bank charges.

For enquiries, please contact Ms. Lam through tel. no. 6651 8290 during office hours or email to events@morpheusideas.com.