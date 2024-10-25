Kevin Harrington Launches "From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success”, with Dhanashree Dorage

FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington proudly announces the release of his latest book, From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success, which includes the inspiring story of Dhanashree Dorage. After moving to the U.S. in 2010, Dorage earned her Masters in Computer Science from Purdue University and later achieved a black belt in martial arts. In 2023, she succeeded in gaining her green card and launched her author career under the name Daisy Grace, quickly gaining a readership with bestsellers like Off-Limits Detective and Off-Limits Mindwave.With insights from Harrington, Dorage, and 14 other industry leaders, From Startup to Standout is filled with practical steps and expert advice to help entrepreneurs achieve remarkable success.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffDesigned to deliver tangible results, this book offers readers practical strategies currently employed by successful entrepreneurs across various industries.Kevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success, equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit: www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Dhanashree Dorage:Dhanashree Dorage came to the US in 2010. Amongst her best achievements, she counts gaining a black belt in martial arts and her Masters in computer science from Purdue University. She got her green card in 2023. In January of the same year, she embarked on her publishing journey as the emerging author, Daisy Grace.A workaholic, who loves what she does, she is a big believer in the importance of a work-life balance.With eight years of experience as a software engineer, progressing to Project Manager, she brings a unique perspective to her writing. Specializing in romantic suspense, detective fiction, and mystery fiction, Daisy swiftly captured readers' attention with bestsellers like "Off-Limits Detective" and "Off-Limits Mindwave".Additionally, under the pen name K.D. Sparks, she writes captivating children's books.She has five romance novels and one kids' book "The Winning Equation" on AmazonTM. Join Daisy on an exhilarating literary adventure where love, danger, and mystery collide.

