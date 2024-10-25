Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for October 24-30, 2024

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 62 between SR 61 and Union Valley Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 33 Southbound at William Blount Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadside construction. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway between Cusick Road and SR 33: SR 162 is reduced from two lanes to one through this project as construction crews perform bridge work in this area. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, workers present, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 334 bridge over CSX Railroad: Motorists should be alert for workers present and lane closures through this bridge repair project. Motorists should use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 156 and 160: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should expect potential delays, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, US 321/SR 67 Bridge over the Doe River River between N. Sycamore and N. Main: The US 321/SR 67 Bridge over the Doe River in Elizabethton is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Commercial Vehicle traffic should seek alternate routes around this area.

CARTER COUNTY, US 321/SR 159 between Green Hollow Road and Poga Road: This section of US 321/ SR 159 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.



COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East at Mile Marker 451: I-40 East is closed at Mile Marker 451 due to damages sustained during recent storm events. A section of I-40 has been reopened between Mile Marker 440 and Mile Marker 451 to re-establish connection for local traffic to the Hartford Road Exit at Mile Marker 447 and Waterville Road Exit at Mile Marker 451. I-40 remains closed in North Carolina at the State Line. No thru traffic access to North Carolina on I-40. No commercial vehicles permitted beyond Mile Marker 440 except local deliveries to Hartford at Exit 447. Commercial Vehicles beyond Mile Marker 440 must exit at Hartford Road Exit 447. All thru traffic to North Carolina should follow I-81 North to I-77 South in Virginia to North Carolina. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 35 between Old Newport Highway and Fain Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 107 Bridge over the Nolichucky River: The SR 107 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 351 Bridge over the Nolichucky River between Clemmer Drive and Sand Bar Road: The SR 351 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 between US 11E and bridge over Holston River : Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this concrete rehabilitation project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 at Progress Parkway/Thoroughbred Run Road: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, lane shifts and use extreme caution through this construction project.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Campbell Drive and Harrison Street: SR 33 is closed and detoured in this area as crews replace the bridge over Greasy Creek. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, follow signed detour, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, US 25/70/SR 9 over Rimmer Creek (L.M. 13.2) and Koontz Creek (L.M. 14.2): Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures at various times, and use extreme caution through this construction project.



JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 113 at SR 341: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, US 321/SR 159 between Carter County Line and North Carolina State Line: This section of US 321/ SR 159 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 167 between US 421 and SR 67: This section of SR 167 is closed from Log Mile 3.2 to 6.5 due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 386 and 369: On Sunday, October 27, 2024 through Wednesday, October 30, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway survey activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East near Mile Marker 2: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadside construction activities through this I.T.S. expansion project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East and West near Mile Marker 8: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadside construction activities through this I.T.S. expansion project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present.



KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway construction between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 33 between Central Street and Mineral Springs Avenue: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.



KNOX COUNTY, SR 158 James White Parkway between Summit Hill and Cumberland Avenue: Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, October 24, 2024 through 6 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures as crews perform concrete roadway repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 332 S. Northshore Drive between Westland Drive and Morrell Road: On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, SR 332 will be closed to thru traffic and detoured between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this area as utility crews perform pole replacements. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 84.1: On Thursday, October 24, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 North and South near Mile Marker 81: On Sunday, October 27, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible rolling roadblock between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. as utility crews perform overhead line crossings. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 South Bridge over Tennessee River at Mile Marker 74: Through 6 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2024, I-75 South will be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs. This lane reduction will be in place around clock. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential long delays, and use extreme caution through this area.



MONROE COUNTY, US 411/ SR 33 Bridge over Little Tennessee River near Log Mile 16.7: Motorists should be alert for lane reductions through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible slow traffic, and use extreme caution through is area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before July 31, 2025.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 116 Petros Highway over Stockstill Creek: SR 116 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal through this box bridge replacement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 351 and 353: On Monday, October 28, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform bridge inspections. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 East at Mile Marker 37: I-26 East is closed at Mile Marker 37 due to damages sustained during recent storm events. All thru traffic should follow I-81 North to I-77 South in Virginia to North Carolina. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 West at Mile Marker 40: I-26 East is closed at Mile Marker 40 due to damages sustained during recent storm events. All thru traffic should follow I-77 North in North Carolina to I-81 South in Virgina. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, SR 36 between Log Miles 0 to 7.5: This section of SR 36 is closed from Log Mile 0 to 7.5 due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, SR 81 near the Washington County Line: This section of SR 81 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers present, and use caution through this area.

VARIOUS ROUTES IN UPPER EAST TN: Motorists should be alert for crews working on several routes in Carter, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties as repairs are still ongoing due to damages sustained during Hurricane Helene. Some routes remained closed. Motorists should use extreme caution as they travel these routes.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 Bridge over the Nolichucky River between Taylors Bridge Road and SR 107: The SR 81 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 near the Unicoi County Line: This section of SR 81 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 353 Bridge over the Nolichucky River: The SR 353 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area.

