CoachCare acquires Dedica Health
Digital health companies join forces to expand Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote patient
monitoring (RPM) and virtual health company, has acquired California-based RPM
company Dedica Health, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition represents
CoachCare’s fifth acquisition to date. Founded in 2021, Dedica’s expertise in
primary care and cardiology further enhances CoachCare’s existing offerings.
“Healthcare providers increasingly look for patient monitoring and chronic care
management solutions that centralize care options for many types of patients.
CoachCare continues to add capabilities and expertise to benefit more patients
being treated for a number of varied conditions. Dedica Health has built an
impressive platform, is beloved by its clients and is a tremendous addition to
CoachCare,” said Andrew Zengilowski, Chief Executive Officer of CoachCare. “Their
impressive team, led by Dr. Menachem Wakslak, and client roster accelerates
CoachCare’s expansion into these attractive specialties. This transaction supports
CoachCare’s objective to grow revenue rapidly both organically and via strategic
transactions with exceptional businesses. We are pleased to continue working
with Dr. Wakslak as Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and are excited
by what his unique combination of clinical and business expertise will bring to
CoachCare and our clients.”
“I am thrilled that Dedica is joining forces with CoachCare, an industry leader in
remote patient monitoring.” Said Dr. Menachem Wakslak, Founder of Dedica. “In
CoachCare, we have found an organization that shares our vision and values, and
our commitment to placing customers and patients at the center of everything we
do. It is my hope that this strategic merger will combine Dedica's passion and
innovation with CoachCare's extensive experience and proven track record. As a
part of CoachCare we are poised to deliver more comprehensive and effective
remote monitoring solutions, ultimately leading to improved patient experiences,
outcomes and a higher standard of care.
About CoachCare
CoachCare, a New-York based remote patient monitoring and virtual health
company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to provide a complete
RPM solution. Its comprehensive suite of virtual tools, including remote patient
monitoring, video conferencing, real-time messaging, screening, content sharing
and connected devices, is the closest your patients can get to an in-person visit, all
from the safety and comfort of their homes. More than 200,000 patients in 3,000
locations benefit from CoachCare’s solution.
