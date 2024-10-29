CoachCare acquires Dedica Health

Digital health companies join forces to expand Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote patient

monitoring (RPM) and virtual health company, has acquired California-based RPM

company Dedica Health, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition represents

CoachCare’s fifth acquisition to date. Founded in 2021, Dedica’s expertise in

primary care and cardiology further enhances CoachCare’s existing offerings.

“Healthcare providers increasingly look for patient monitoring and chronic care

management solutions that centralize care options for many types of patients.

CoachCare continues to add capabilities and expertise to benefit more patients

being treated for a number of varied conditions. Dedica Health has built an

impressive platform, is beloved by its clients and is a tremendous addition to

CoachCare,” said Andrew Zengilowski, Chief Executive Officer of CoachCare. “Their

impressive team, led by Dr. Menachem Wakslak, and client roster accelerates

CoachCare’s expansion into these attractive specialties. This transaction supports

CoachCare’s objective to grow revenue rapidly both organically and via strategic

transactions with exceptional businesses. We are pleased to continue working

with Dr. Wakslak as Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and are excited

by what his unique combination of clinical and business expertise will bring to

CoachCare and our clients.”

“I am thrilled that Dedica is joining forces with CoachCare, an industry leader in

remote patient monitoring.” Said Dr. Menachem Wakslak, Founder of Dedica. “In

CoachCare, we have found an organization that shares our vision and values, and

our commitment to placing customers and patients at the center of everything we

do. It is my hope that this strategic merger will combine Dedica's passion and

innovation with CoachCare's extensive experience and proven track record. As a

part of CoachCare we are poised to deliver more comprehensive and effective

remote monitoring solutions, ultimately leading to improved patient experiences,

outcomes and a higher standard of care.

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New-York based remote patient monitoring and virtual health

company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to provide a complete

RPM solution. Its comprehensive suite of virtual tools, including remote patient

monitoring, video conferencing, real-time messaging, screening, content sharing

and connected devices, is the closest your patients can get to an in-person visit, all

from the safety and comfort of their homes. More than 200,000 patients in 3,000

locations benefit from CoachCare’s solution.

Contact: Kellee Johnson, 312-751-3959, kjohnson@ballastgroup.com

