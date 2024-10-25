Follow-up of UN framework for biodiversity at CBD COP16

SWEDEN, October 25 - Taking place in conjunction with COP16 are Conferences to the Parties of two protocols: the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety (COP-MOP11) and the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization (COP-MOP5).

Sweden is part of the EU negotiating delegation at COP16. The top priority for Sweden is issues that are particularly important for the implementation of the Framework – the Conference’s adoption of an updated monitoring framework and a transparent review process for follow-up of the global targets, including reporting.

Decisions are also expected to be taken at the Conference on the following priority issues for Sweden:

a long-term strategy for resource mobilisation from all sources;

intensifying cooperation between climate and biodiversity, since climate change and the threat to biodiversity must be addressed collectively;

the design of the mechanism for digital sequence information (DSI),

a new work programme and stronger engagement in the Convention’s work for indigenous people and local communities; and

action plan on biodiversity and health.

In addition, negotiations on marine issues will be held to further the work on ecologically or biologically significant marine areas, which is also a priority issue for Sweden. Earlier this year, the Government presented the Bill ‘A living sea – increased protection, reduced eutrophication and sustainable fishing’, in which its proposals include reaching the target of protecting 30 per cent of marine areas – one of the key objectives in the Kunming-Montreal Framework – by 2030.

Several representatives of Business Sweden and the business sector are in Cali. Business engagement is key to halting and reversing the loss of biodiversity, which Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari highlighted as she delivered the opening address at a Confederation of Swedish Enterprise seminar in September 2024.

Ms Pourmokhtari is leading the Swedish negotiating delegation, which consists of more than 20 people from the Government Offices, the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency, the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), the Sami Parliament, Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Riksdag.

Sida Director-General Jakob Granit and the Embassy of Sweden in Colombia are also taking part. This year, Sweden and Colombia are celebrating 150 years of bilateral relations. They enjoy close cooperation on a number of issues, none more so than the green transition.