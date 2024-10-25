NATJOINTS briefs media on food safety, 25 Oct

Urgent NATJOINTS briefing on food safety

NATJOINTS will be briefing the media on developments with regard to the issues of food safety.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Friday (today), 25 October 2024

Time: 12h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries: Nomonde Mnukwa Acting Government Spokesperson Cell: 083 653 7485