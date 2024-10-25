What Made PM Modi’s Birthday Extra Special - Free Dental Checkups for 1900 Students

"Shri Purneshbhai Modi visited Summirow Dental Foundation on PM Narendra Modi's birthday, supporting a week-long initiative that provided free dental checkups to over 1900 students in Surat."

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summirow Dental Hosts Free Dental Checkups for Students in Honor of PM Narendra Modi's BirthdayIn celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Summirow Dental Foundation launched a week-long dental health initiative from 12th to 17th September, benefiting over 1900 students across Surat. This event, spearheaded by Dr. Ushma K Kakkad and Mr. Kaushal K Kakkad, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of oral health among young students.Under the guidance of Shri Purneshbhai Modi, former Cabinet Minister of Gujarat and MLA of 167-Surat West, the foundation provided free dental checkups to students from various schools. Shri Purneshbhai Modi personally visited Summirow Dental during the initiative, praising the foundation for their efforts in promoting dental hygiene and making healthcare accessible to children.Summirow Dental’s team conducted thorough checkups while also educating students on maintaining proper oral hygiene. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a healthier nation, focusing on the significance of preventive healthcare.Dr. Ushma Kakkad expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and highlighted the foundation’s dedication to continuing such community-driven programs.

