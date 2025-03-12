Dr. Ushma Kakkad Honored at VDA Implant Summit 2025

Dr. Ushma Kakkad Receives Certificate of Achievement at VDA Implant Summit 2025

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ushma Kakkad, a distinguished dental expert from Summirow Dental, has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for her participation in the VDA Implant Summit 2025. The prestigious two-day conference, organized by the Varachha Dental Association (VDA), took place on February 8-9, 2025, in Daman (U.T.) and brought together leading dental professionals specializing in implantology and advanced dental procedures.The summit featured in-depth sessions on cutting-edge implant technologies, advanced treatment methodologies, and hands-on training workshops led by renowned implantologists. By attending, Dr. Ushma Kakkad further reinforced her expertise in dental implants, surgical techniques, and innovative patient care solutions.The conference was led by prominent dental professionals, including:> Dr. Nilesh Bhimani, Organizing Chairman> Dr. Arvind Dudhat, Organizing Secretary> Dr. Ketan Dhami, President> Dr. Jayesh Sejaliya, SecretaryDr. Ushma Kakkad's dedication to continuing education and clinical excellence reflects Summirow Dental’s commitment to providing the highest standard of dental implant solutions to its patients.For more information about Summirow Dental and its advanced dental implant treatments, visit Summirow.com.

