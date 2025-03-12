Dr. Ushma Kakkad Receives Certificate of Appreciation at Style Italiano Global Dental Conference in India

Dr. Ushma Kakkad recognized for her participation in a hands-on endodontics workshop at the Style Italiano Global Dental Conference 2025 in Mumbai.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ushma Kakkad, an esteemed dental professional associated with Summirow Dental, has been awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for her active participation in the Style Italiano Global Dental Conference in India. The prestigious event, held from January 31 to February 2, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, gathered leading dental experts from around the world to discuss advancements in endodontics, esthetics, and restorative dentistry.Dr. Kakkad attended the hands-on workshop "Dam it Like a Pro – Dam it Right in a Minute!", led by renowned dental expert Dr. Shail Jaggi. This specialized training emphasized precision and efficiency in rubber dam placement, a crucial technique in modern dentistry for ensuring isolation during procedures.The certificate was signed by industry pioneers, including:> Dr. Walter Devoto, Founder of Style Italiano>Prof. Fabio Gorni, Founder of Style Italiano Endodontics> Dr. Ajay Bajaj, Organizing Secretary> Dr. Shail Jaggi, Workshop MentorSummirow Dental is proud to have Dr. Ushma Kakkad as part of its team, continuously striving for excellence and innovation in dental care. Her participation in this global event reaffirms Summirow’s commitment to bringing world-class dental expertise to India.For more information about Summirow Dental and its advanced dental treatments, visit Summirow.com.

