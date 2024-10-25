Site for new ‘climate positive’ housing factory sought

Biohaus Hemspan Matt Belcher CEO Hemspan Hemspan Factory

HEMSPAN® has identified three areas in the UK for its new 1,000-home per year manufacturing facility: Cambridgeshire, the South West and Rochford in Essex

CAMBRIDGE, CAMRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEMSPAN , a Cambridge-based construction technology business, has identified three areas in the UK for its new 1,000-home per year manufacturing facility: Cambridgeshire, the South West and Rochford in Essex.HEMSPANhas developed its ground-breaking BIOHAUSbuilding system which enables ‘climate positive’ homes to be delivered at scale. These homes will go beyond achieving net-zero carbon emissions, removing additional carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at completion, and provide all the energy required in operation.“This will be a significant investment and the first of its kind in the UK, helping set a new standard for sustainable development”, said Matthew Belcher, HEMSPANfounder and CEO. “Wherever we locate, the factory will create around 350 direct jobs and then some 175 indirect jobs in the supply chain”.BIOHAUSis an offsite building system with components made in the factory, shipped to site and then erected. It is a whole house bio-based panel system, using hemp as the main material.Belcher continued: “This innovative factory is a significant inward investment which will impact positively on the local economy: it will provide employment for local people and will offer valuable skills and apprenticeship opportunities for young people from the local area”.HEMSPANwill be working with local schools and colleges to provide skills training opportunities for younger generations. The factory will require a combination of semi-skilled and skilled employees most of which will come from the local area.“Our chosen location would have to include the potential for significant local catalyst housing development,” continued Belcher, “Economies of scale will be achieved with volume which will mean higher performing sustainable homes will cost no more to build than conventional homes do today.”

