Ferrari Challenge Champion Dylan Medler testing in Monza

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Ferrari Challenge Champion Dylan Medler is testing with his team, The Collection - Ferrari of Miami, in Monza, Italy, in preparation for the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Championship.Medler said during the test: “I love driving in Monza. For a Ferrari race car driver Monza is a very special place. Definitely one of my favorite tracks. We are working very hard on improving the car to be competitive for the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Championship. We know that the competition in Europe will be very strong.”The test in Monza went extremely well. Medler was blisteringly fast topping the charts for fastest lap times on both days of testing.Immediately after the Monza test, Medler will be flying to Levi, Finland, to participate in the Ferrari Corsa Pilota on Ice under the instructions of Ferrari Ambassador driver Toni Vilander.Just two days ago, Medler competed in the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge North America Championship in Sonoma, California, where he finished both Saturday and Sunday races in second place after missing pole in both qualifying sessions by a few hundreds of a second.Orlam Sonora, motorsports manager of The Collection – Ferrari of Miami, commented after the race: “Dylan keeps improving from race to race. He has incredible talent and keeps getting faster and faster. We were a bit unlucky in qualifying but finished the weekend with a great result. We are now focusing on the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Championship in Monza. After Monza, we will return to Florida for races in Daytona and Miami.”Medler is being coached by Italian race car driver Alessandro Balzan.Medler has a busy year ahead of him racing in North America, Europe, and Asia competing in Ferrari Challenge and GT3 races.

