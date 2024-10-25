SendQuick and Asteria Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Messaging Integration API in Southeast Asia and Japan

This partnership allows customers to seamlessly connect solutions, services, and messaging platforms without requiring complex coding.

SINGAPORE, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SendQuick Pte. Ltd. (“SendQuick”), a leading unified API platform for messaging services is honoured and excited to announce the strategic partnership with Asteria Corporation (“Asteria”) to revolutionise messaging integration. This initial collaboration of SendQuick.io with Gravio aims to provide secure, diversified communication solutions to Southeast Asian and Japanese markets, marking the beginning of a broader partnership, with plans to expand into other Asteria products such as Asteria Warp, Platio, and Handbook X.OverviewAsteria's Singapore subsidiary, Asteria Technology Pte. Ltd. (“Asteria Technology”), is the developer and sales office of Gravio, a powerful "node computing platform" that connects devices, edge computers and cloud services without coding. Gravio's latest updates enable efficient data collection and integration from diverse locations including sensors, AI cameras and generative AI services.SendQuick provides secure business mobile messaging solutions that help organizations strengthen business processes, improve productivity, and optimise communication with customers and stakeholders. SendQuick’s unified messaging API platform “SendQuick.io” integrates seamlessly with various applications and systems, connecting them to all popular chat messengers and collaboration channels.After exploring potential synergies at an exhibitor event in Singapore, the two companies recognised that together, Gravio and SendQuick.io can enhance cross-border and cross-platform communication between humans and technologies. This partnership allows customers to seamlessly connect solutions, services, and messaging platforms without requiring complex coding.BackgroundModern business operations often involve multiple layers of applications and complex communication methods between employees and customers. While Gravio addresses the need for system-wide aggregation and integration, existing applications often require bi-directional last mile communication between the systems and users.As common messaging platforms differ across regions, SendQuick’s unified messaging solution not only addresses the need to support multiple platforms to cater to each market but also enables seamless integration between Gravio and the messenger of choice.This partnership empowers Gravio users to simplify messaging integration by connecting popular messengers such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Slack and Microsoft Teams, all through SendQuick’s unified API. Users can efficiently build better solutions across various messaging platforms, improving communication with customers and employees.SendQuick users also benefit from enhanced data integration through this partnership. The collaboration enables bidirectional data exchanges with Gravio-based AI/IoT applications and Smart Building solutions to trigger and run different business processes, including automated workflows, and response-based fault reports. This empowers even off-site users to acknowledge and respond to sensor-based detection notifications (such as temperature control and intrusion for facility and store managers) delivered in real time.Future PlansAsteria Technology and SendQuick’s collaboration will initially target Southeast Asia and Japan, leveraging each other’s advanced AI/IoT technology and expanding connectivity options to popular messaging platforms worldwide.Asteria will also explore further integration opportunities to enhance its other products with SendQuick’s capabilities. Potential integration plans include connecting business applications and messaging platforms with Asteria Warp to deliver notifications regarding operational activities based on specific system outputs. Additionally, Platio could be integrated to facilitate real-time information and image sharing on-site via smartphones for various business processes.Stakeholder CommentsWong Jeat Shyan (CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd.)"We're thrilled to partner with Gravio to elevate their industry-leading AI/IoT integrated edge computing platform with a unified and secure communication layer. Our combined strengths will create a powerful solution that empowers businesses to harness the full potential of their data, enabling their customers to receive timely and personalised communication experiences. We believe this partnership is a pivotal milestone in driving innovation and unlocking new possibilities in AI and IoT."Yoichiro “Pina” Hirano (Founder and CEO of Asteria Corporation)"Weʼre excited to announce our collaboration with SendQuick. Their proven expertise in enterprise mobile messaging solutions perfectly complements Gravio, our AI/IoT integrated edge computing platform. This partnership will enable businesses to securely communicate critical information in real-time, streamline processes, and enhance customer experiences. SendQuickʼs support for diverse communication protocols and strong security focus will significantly increase value for our users. Weʼre eager to bring new IoT and AI-powered communication solutions to businesses through this collaboration."About SendQuick ( https://www.sendquick.com SendQuick develops innovative enterprise mobile messaging solutions, empowering customers globally to unlock business value for growth. Besides SendQuick.io, SendQuick’s secure and reliable range of anchor solutions include IT Alerts, Secure Remote Access with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Business Process Automation, Enterprise Messaging, and Automated Call Tree Systems. Trusted by Fortune Global 500 companies in 40+ countries across different sectors like banking, finance, insurance, hospitality, retail, government, education, and healthcare. SendQuick future-proofs businesses today.About Asteria Corporation ( https://en.asteria.com/ Asteria is a software development company that provides products and services that “connect” systems, people, things and intentions based on the concept of “Connecting the World with Software”. Its flagship product, ASTERIA Warp, is middleware which integrates data from different systems and cloud services without coding. As of August 1, 2023, it has been adopted by over 10,000 companies. Another product, Handbook X, is a business negotiation support app which enables consolidated management of data from various sources, such as documents, videos, and websites, through the cloud. Mobile app building tool Platio allows users to easily create and distribute mobile apps befitting specific in-house tasks. Node integration platform Gravio enables integrated management of data collected from multiple sources without coding. By offering these products, Asteria promotes digital transformation (DX) and helps organisations improve their business process efficiency. Asteria is also engaged in raising awareness of new technologies and their values, and fosters innovation through participation in the launch of Blockchain Collaborative Consortium and No Code Promotion Association.About Gravio ( https://www.gravio.com/en Gravio collects field data from nodes installed in various locations and integrates them into the Gravio Cloud service, a centralized data management system. The collected data can be seamlessly linked to other services for effective utilization, and its user-friendly AI allows for various settings to be easily configured without coding. Complete with sensors, gateways and other necessary hardware, as well as software, data storage and graph creation cloud service, Gravio provides a simple and easy, all-in-one on-site DX solution.

