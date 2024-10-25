Weather deals an unexpected hand at 2024 Ferrari Finali Mundiali Trofeo Pirelli race

Dylan Medler Trofeo Pirelli Imola

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The weather took an unexpected hand in the Trofeo Pirelli race in Imola, Italy, this past weekend.It was the final race of the 2024 Ferrari Challenge season with drivers competing from North America, Europe, and Asia on the famous Imola circuit in Italy.The entire race weekend was challenging due to large amounts of rainfall. On race day, the conditions during the start of the Trofeo Pirelli race appeared to be good: the track was damp but overall it was in good condition and most drivers went out on slicks.As expected, the European champion Giacomo Altoe, German star driver Luca Ludwig, and the American champion Dylan Medler, dominated the first half of the race running in first, second, and third positions.During the last portion of the race, unexpected heavy rainfall caused the top drivers to come into pit lane and change to wet tires for the remainder of the race. Clearly a prudent decision at the time. However, as soon as the top group entered the race again from pit lane, an incident on track triggered the safety car to come out and the race finished under a safety car.The final results were unexpected as drivers who did stay out on slicks were able to finish the race behind the safety car and the top group of drivers was unable to regain their positions before they pitted as passing under a safety car is not allowed.Overall, a very eventful and entertaining race with unexpected results as the top two positions were taken by Trofeo Pirelli AM drivers and not by the drivers who were the favorites to win the race.

