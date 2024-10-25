V Villas Hua Hin – MGallery Collection Awarded Inaugural Green Globe Certification

V Villas Hua Hin – MGallery Collection

Green Globe recently awarded V Villas Hua Hin – MGallery Collection its inaugural certification.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently awarded V Villas Hua Hin – MGallery Collection its inaugural certification. Among all of the lovely beaches in Thailand, Hua Hin beach stands out for its remarkable atmosphere of total tranquility. V Villas Hua Hin - MGallery Collection offers its own unique and enchanting beauty, inspired by terraced rice paddies and an Italian villazzo.Energy Saving PracticesV Villas Hua Hin – MGallery Collection has a comprehensive sustainability management plan in place that supports the establishment of green practices within a luxury boutique hotel. Energy usage is minimized throughout the property where each private villa uses a PAC system to recover heat from the AC compressor to produce hot water. No electricity provided from other sources is necessary to generate hot water for guest rooms.Reducing Carbon EmissionsA number of measures have been implemented to reduce the property’s carbon emissions such as the introduction of wooden key cards which are completely biodegradable. V Villas Hua Hin – MGallery Collection has also changed to using E Key Cards instead of paper compendiums. The new cards feature a QR code link to the hotel website and all hotel information. This has reduced paper consumption by approximately 1,000 sheets per year. Furthermore, EV minivans and EV charging stations are available for the convenience of guests to promote eco-friendly transportation options. These services also reduce CO2 emissions.Eliminating Single Use PlasticsTo tackle the problem of plastic pollution, the hotel has eco-friendly programs in operation across the property. Environmentally friendly bulk soap dispensers, toothbrushes and laundry bags are offered in villas. In addition, recyclable coffee cups and reusable glass water bottles are available. Sugar cane garbage bags and compostable takeaway cutlery have also been introduced to reduce plastic waste.Sustainability TrainingThe Green Team organizes sustainability training for staff members on energy and water conservation that includes turning off lights, computers, water taps, air conditioners and other electrical equipment in rooms. These simple actions help optimize resource usage and the ongoing training aims to educate and raise awareness about environmental responsibility not only at work but also in the daily lives of employees.ESG ActivitiesThe Green Team at V Villa Hua Hin – MGallery Collection are active year round organizing and coordinating a range of ESG activities that aim to have a positive impact on the local community and surrounding ecosystems. Community initiatives carried out in 2023 included staff members participating in celebrations held at Baan Takib School for Children’s Day, giving blood donations at Hua Hun Hospital and cleaning up Khao Lun Thom Temple by washing floors and cleaning bathrooms that are accessed by the public. Staff also assisted at a food stall at Hun Hin Hospital and food donations given to the Prachuab Khirikhan Homeless Protection Center and the Blind with Duplicate Disabilities School. The Prachuab Khirikhan Homeless Protection Center received much needed retired linen donations from the hotel.In line with V Villas Hua Hin - MGallery Collection’s environmental programs to protect biodiversity, staff took part in releasing crabs into the sea with Crabs Bank Hua Hin. The crabs bank initiative is organized by volunteers and focuses on the conservation of blue swimming crabs. Furthermore, staff members assisted with mangrove planting at Pranburi National Park and joined in beach cleaning efforts to help maintain the pristine white sand beach that lies directly at the back of the hotel.ContactNarunon Sophonvises (Non)Resident ManagerV Villas Hua Hin, MGallery Collection63/39 Petchkasem RoadHua Hin,Prachuab Kirikan 77110ThailandEmail: info@vvillashuahin.comTel. +66 (3) 261 6039Fax +66 (3) 251 2043MGALLERY- ALL.COMVVILLASHUAHIN.COM

