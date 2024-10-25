Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule observe International Month of the Girl Child, 25 Oct

Basic Education Minister Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule will on Friday 25 October observe International Month of the Girl Child.

This is done in partnership with UNILEVER through the Dove Self Esteem project as well as the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

The day will showcase the collaborative efforts of the Department and its partners while also championing the collective efforts of the DBE, Dove as well as the DBSA in empowering girls to shape the future positively for woman.

Members of the Media are invited to attend the commemoration and engage the ministers address as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Friday, 25 October 2024

Time: 09h30

Venue: Development Bank of Southern Africa, 1258 Lever Rd, Headway Hill, Midrand, 1685



NB: Media representatives are invited to cover the commemoration and are requested to confirm attendance with Terence Khala – khala.t@dbe.gov.za / 081 758 1546

