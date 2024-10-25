DMARC MSP Case Study: CloudTech24 Partners with PowerDMARC to Streamline Domain Security Management for Clients

CloudTech24's MSP Success Story with PowerDMARC

UK-based MSP Cloudtech24 simplified and streamlined email & domain security management for clients by partnering with PowerDMARC.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudTech24, a leading provider of 24/7 cybersecurity and IT support services has partnered with PowerDMARC to enhance the management and protection of their clients’ email domains. With clients across industries, CloudTech24 needed a powerful and intuitive solution to simplify email authentication and security monitoring. PowerDMARC's platform proved to be the perfect fit, enabling the MSP to efficiently manage multiple domains under one comprehensive dashboard.Prior to using PowerDMARC, CloudTech24 faced the challenge of managing email security for numerous customer domains across multiple platforms like Google and Microsoft. This fragmented approach made it difficult to consistently monitor and enforce email security protocols such as DMARC , SPF, and DKIM. Additionally, many of CloudTech24's clients required SPF flattening, which presented further obstacles under their previous system.By partnering with PowerDMARC, CloudTech24 gained a single, centralized solution to manage and monitor email security protocols across all their clients' domains. PowerDMARC provided real-time visibility and control, streamlining domain management and making it easier for CloudTech24 to address email delivery issues, enforce DMARC policies, and handle SPF flattening requirements. The team also benefited from PowerDMARC's responsive support, ensuring seamless onboarding and smooth operations.Since implementing PowerDMARC, CloudTech24 has seen significant improvements in managing email security for their clients. The platform allowed them to:- Consolidate multiple domain management tasks into one portal.- Automate SPF flattening to address customer needs.- Improve email deliverability and reduce the risk of phishing attacks through better DMARC enforcement.Director of Cyber Operations at CloudTech24, Rob Brewer praised the simplicity and effectiveness of the PowerDMARC platform saying: "It's a powerful tool for configuring, managing, and monitoring domain security."MSPs seeking top-tier email authentication and domain security management services for their clients can explore PowerDMARC’s DMARC MSP Partner Program today.About CloudTech24CloudTech24 is a premier provider of 24/7 cybersecurity and IT support, delivering advanced technology solutions for secure and efficient management of devices, cloud platforms, and end users. Serving a broad range of industries, CloudTech24 is dedicated to offering cutting-edge cybersecurity services that ensure complete visibility and control over their clients' digital environments.Media Contact36 – 37 Albert Embankment,London,SE1 7TL+44 (0) 207 099 0740About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS , and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

