Two Left Lanes on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Thursday, October 24, 2024
The two left lanes will be closed on northbound Interstate 81, between mile marker 18 and mile marker 23, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2024, through 6 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. Work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
