Williston Barracks/Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1007656
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
On October 24, 2024, at approximately 1857 hours, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police-Williston barracks received a request to conduct a welfare check on Reginald Stearns (84) of Bolton, VT at his residence on Champ Lane in the Town of Bolton. Stearns, nor his vehicle, were located at the residence.
Stearns was last heard from by family members at approximately 0800 hours with plans on driving to Milton, VT area. Stearns never arrived and has not been in contact with family members since. Stearns has been listed as a missing person, but there is no indication that he is missing under suspicious circumstances.
Anyone who has seen Stearns or his vehicle, a red 2018 Buick Regal bearing VT registration 613T1, is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111
