MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 14, 2024, to Monday, October 21, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 14, 2024, through Monday, October 21, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 39 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, October 14, 2024

A Century Arms Mini Draco 7.62x.39mm caliber rifle and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 24-159-510

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Delanta Jamin Glascoe, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Inure a Person, Bail Reform Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-159-634

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

A Beretta PX4 Storm 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Nazayer Anthony, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-159-671

A Ruger LCP 9mm caliber handgun and Smith & Wesson SDP 2.0 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Lang Mandre, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-159-897

A Browning Arms A5000 shotgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Zoe Jackson, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-159-933

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

A Warner Arms 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-160-470

A BB gun was recovered in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-160-516

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Urell Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tevin Daquan Smith, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-160-534

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-160-544

Thursday, October 17, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 15-55 .22 caliber rifle and a BB gun were recovered in the 5200 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tyrone Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Robbery. CCN: 24-160-858

A Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 5200 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-160-960

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Eye Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-161-227

A FN 510 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-161-277

Friday, October 18, 2024

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 600 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Antwan Deshay Gardner, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Davaughn Dionte Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol Violation, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Inten to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-161-383

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Byron Lance Ragland, of Northwest, D.C., for Pistol Violation. CCN: 24-161-385

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of McGuire Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Mathew Thomas Whitney, of Jacksonville, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-161-475

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-161-660

A SCCYY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-161-845

A Taurus PT-738 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Michael Antonio Smith, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Damonte Moton, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-161-966

A Glock 19 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Corena Niko Watkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, and Simple Assault. CCN: 24-161-971



Saturday, October 19, 2024

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Michael Jowan Wilson, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-162-040

A Century Arms TP-9 Elite Combat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Moussa Conneh-Kesselly, of Wynnewood, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-162-434

A FNH Five-Seven 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Georgia Avenue & Barry Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Mario Roberto Garcia Elmore, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-162-556

Sunday, October 20, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Malachi Jobarteh-sell, of Mount Wolf, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-162-572

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of K Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Wayne Carlos McDaniels, of Northwest, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Theft First Degree, Receiving Stolen Property, Robbery while Armed, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-162-599

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-162-603

A Glock 22 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 224-162-648

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-162-770

A Glock 19 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2400 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-162-798

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jeremy Donivon Scholl, of Durham, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-162-956

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Phoenix Arms HP-22A .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4100 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unalwful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-163-077

Monday, October 21, 2024

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Whittier Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Keyshawn Nevaeh Boyd, of Northeast, D.C., for Felony Strangulation, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-163-474

A Taurus GX4XL 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue & M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Krishea Anderson, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-163-453

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###