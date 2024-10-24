MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a man involved in an Endangerment with a Firearm offense in Northwest.
On Monday, October 14, 2024, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of N Street, Northwest for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.
The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24159617
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.