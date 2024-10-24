MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a man involved in an Endangerment with a Firearm offense in Northwest.

On Monday, October 14, 2024, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of N Street, Northwest for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24159617