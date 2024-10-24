MPD Investigating Pennsylvania Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to a local hospital where one man died from his injuries. The second victim is currently being treated for critical injuries.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24164651

