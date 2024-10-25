Manic Panic Champions Over 11,000 Hours of Research and More Than $500,000 Toward Finding a Cure for Breast Cancer

Manic Panic Celebrates Continued Partnership with Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Raising Over Half a Million Dollars to Support Life-Saving Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manic Panic proudly announces its ongoing commitment to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) through its Pink Warrior ™ Color With Conscience ™ collection, dedicated to advancing breast cancer research, prevention, and cure. Since the start of this vital partnership in 2019, Manic Panic has contributed over $588,000, directly funding 11,766 hours of cutting-edge breast cancer research.The Pink Warrior™ collection was created as a powerful symbol of solidarity in the fight against breast cancer. With every purchase of the vibrant semi-permanent pink hair color, a portion of the proceeds is donated year-round to support BCRF’s mission. These funds not only drive innovative research but also provide crucial education and support services for those affected by breast cancer.“As a breast cancer survivor, this initiative is profoundly personal to me,” said Snooky Bellomo, co-founder of Manic Panic. “We created Pink Warrior™ to contribute to the end of breast cancer, and the impact we’ve been able to make together with BCRF is truly inspiring.”Tish Bellomo, co-founder, added: “We are proud to have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, funding thousands of hours of research that bring us closer to a cure. Through Pink Warrior™, we alongside our dye-hard fans continue to stand with survivors, families, and communities affected by breast cancer.”The Pink Warrior™ Color With Conscience ™ collection is available at Target, Sally Beauty, Amazon, and ManicPanic.com, making it easy for dye-hard warriors and supporters to contribute to the cause while rocking bold, vibrant hair.About Manic PanicFounded in 1977, Tish & Snooky’sMANIC PANICNYC is the trailblazing beauty brand that started the vivid hair color revolution in the USA. MANIC PANICprides itself on being Latina women-owned, cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, and independent beauty stores across the globe and online at Amazon and https://manicpanic.com About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. Its mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. Since its founding in 1993, BCRF-funded researchers have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. www.bcrf.org

