ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 25-28) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 25-28), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Closures along Interstate 10, Interstate 17, Loop 101 and State Route 51 are scheduled. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Eastbound I-10 closed between the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street (downtown area) and US 60 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed (some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday). Detours : From I-10 near downtown Phoenix, consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley can consider detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). Note : The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 will be closed this weekend. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com . Note : Northbound 48th Street/SR 143 closed between Broadway Road and University Drive and southbound 40th Street closed between I-10 and Broadway Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28).

Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 19th and 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 ramps to I-17 will be open (expect heavy traffic and delays). I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road. Freeway traffic exiting at 19th Avenue will use the frontage road.

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28) for bridge work. Detour : Traffic will detour along the southbound Loop 101 frontage road.

Southbound State Route 51 closed between Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) and the I-10/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 26) for pavement sealing. Note : Crews will reopen southbound SR 51 in sections while the work progresses Saturday. Detour : Consider alternate routes including southbound Cave Creek Road to southbound Seventh Street.

Southbound I-17 closed between Peoria Avenue and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 27) for pavement sealing. Note : Crews will reopen southbound I-17 in sections while the work progresses Sunday. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane during mostly overnight hours between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 26); from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 27); and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28) for pavement improvements. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Dove Valley Road and off-ramp at Loop 303 closed at times . Detour : Allow extra travel time and avoid using neighborhood streets east of I-17 that are not designed for freeway traffic.

Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight in areas between Loop 303 and SR 74/Carefree Highway Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (Oct. 25-28) for pavement improvements. Please allow extra travel time.

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Priest Drive and 40th Street from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28) for maintenance. Please slow down and use caution in all work zones.