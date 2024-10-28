TOYOTA HIACE-SHAPED TISSUE CASE NOW AVAILABLE for SALE

CAMSHOP.JP, a Japanese novelty brand, has begun international shipping for its TOYOTA official licensed Hiace model tissue case via the official website.

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMSHOP.JP, a brand by Faith inc, is excited to announce the release of the newly upgraded TOYOTA official licensed HiAce-shaped tissue case, available from September 26, 2024.

This tissue case features intricate details like rolling wheels and faithfully recreated front and headlights, making it look like a miniature car model. The renewed version offers a color scheme that closely resembles the real HiAce, available in two colors: white and black.

Priced at JPY4,950 (tax included), this product is more than just a tissue case. With the included multi-cup, it can also be used as a storage box or pen holder, adding a playful touch to any space, whether it’s the living room, kitchen, or entryway.

As one of Japan’s iconic vehicles, the HiAce tissue case brings the joy of this renowned car into your home, making it a fun and surprising gift as well.



[About TOYOTA and the HiAce]

The Toyota HiAce is an iconic model known for its reliability, durability, and spacious design, making it popular for both commercial and personal use. Since its launch in 1967, the HiAce has evolved through several generations, offering configurations for cargo, passenger, and specialty purposes. This adaptability, combined with Toyota's reputation for quality, has made the HiAce a preferred choice for businesses, transport services, and families worldwide.

Globally, the Toyota brand is synonymous with trustworthiness, longevity, and innovative engineering. Toyota vehicles are known for their low maintenance requirements and high resale value, appealing to customers across diverse markets. The brand has earned a loyal following, particularly for its fuel efficiency, safety features, and eco-friendly advancements, including pioneering the hybrid car market with the Prius.

In Japan, Toyota holds a unique position as the country's leading automotive brand. It consistently ranks high in customer satisfaction, and models like the HiAce, Land Cruiser, and Corolla have become household names. Toyota’s commitment to quality and innovation continues to drive its popularity domestically and internationally, securing its status as a trusted and beloved brand in the automotive industry.

[Product Details]

Size (approx.): 285mm × 135mm × 125mm

Weight (approx.): 367g (without tissue)

Material: ABS Resin

Recommended for ages 6 and up

Officially licensed by Toyota Motor Corporation

Note: Designed for tissue packs without boxes.



[About CAMSHOP.JP]

CAMSHOP.JP, operated by Faith Inc. based in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, specializes in officially licensed automotive products. The company offers a range of merchandise including apparel and accessories, all under the banner of various automotive licenses.

