Kevin Harrington’s Latest Offering, ’From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success’ with Fernan Chacon

FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington proudly announces the release of his latest book, From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success, featuring the incredible journey of Fernan Chacon. Born in Venezuela, Fernan launched his first business, a data research company, at just 16 years old, earning $80,000 in its inaugural year. Despite facing personal and legal hurdles, Fernan’s unwavering resilience led him to build multiple ventures, generating over $10 million in revenue by the age of 20.From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success brings together the experiences of Harrington, Chacon, and other leading entrepreneurs, offering a comprehensive guide filled with actionable strategies and real-world examples for achieving business success.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffDesigned to deliver tangible results, this book offers readers practical strategies currently employed by successful entrepreneurs across various industries.Kevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit: www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Fernan Chacon:Fernan Chacon is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in this collaboration.Born in Venezuela, Fernan began his entrepreneurial journey at just 16, launching a data research business that generated $80,000 in its first year. Despite facing significant personal and legal challenges, Fernan’s resilience led him to build multiple successful ventures, amassing over $10 million in revenue by the age of 20. His inspiring story, from overcoming adversity to achieving financial independence, serves as a testament to his determination, self-belief, and relentless pursuit of success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.