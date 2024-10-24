Kevin Harrington is Excited to Announce ‘From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success’, with Adam C. Hanna

FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington proudly presents his latest book, From Startup to Standout, featuring insights from Adam Hanna, a United States Army Veteran and Security Professional. Adam’s vast experience ranges from government-level operations to high-stakes private-sector engagements.In this collaboration, Harrington, Hanna, and other renowned business leaders provide readers with actionable strategies designed to cut through the noise and achieve sustainable growth. From Startup to Standout is a must-read for entrepreneurs seeking real-world advice and proven methods to elevate their own business success.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffKevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit: www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Adam Hanna:Adam Hanna, a United States Army Veteran and Security Professional, is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana with over 16 years of combined experience in the military, law enforcement, security management, and physical protection industry. He has worked in every aspect of the security industry from the government level to the private sector.Adam received extensive training from his experience in the military, local law enforcement, and private security industry. In addition to the licenses he holds, Adam is also certified as an NRA and NRA LE firearms Instructor, Law Enforcement Dignitary Protection Instructor, Law Enforcement S.W.A.T. Instructor, Law Enforcement Defensive Tactics Instructor, Less-lethal Instructor, American Red Cross Instructor, and Colorado Concealed Handgun license Instructor.Adam's comprehensive background in Law Enforcement, Security, and Protection is extensive, providing security services for billionaire mansions, high-risk workplace violence details, celebrities, concerts, and professional athletes... He has supervised a number of private security companies throughout the US. and has led personal protection details nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.