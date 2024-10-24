Attorney gambled clients’ money at casinos, then faked terminal cancer, CA officials say

The California Supreme Court’s order to disbar Manhattan Beach attorney Sergio Valdovinos Ramirez, effective Friday, Oct. 18, comes after he was found culpable of 19 ethical violations, the State Bar of California said in a Monday, Oct. 21, news release.

