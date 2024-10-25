Announcing the Inaugural FXBG Walk to Fight ALS for Jess

ALS Warrior Jessica Story

Local beloved mom fights terminal ALS diagnosis with an entire community rallied behind her and invite others to walk to spread awareness for the disease.

Joy is not a circumstance.” — Jessica Story

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fight ALS for Jess is a robust community of people rallied around supporting a beloved local ALS warrior, Jessica Story , and we are thrilled to announce the upcoming inaugural FXBG Walk to Fight ALS for Jess. The walk is free to the public and will begin at 10:00 AM on October 26th taking place along the Canal Path located at 3008 Normandy Avenue, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401. The Canal Path is a paved pathway that is great for walkers of all ages. This event aims to spread awareness of ALS, which is a fatal, neuromuscular disease that slowly steals the body’s ability to walk, talk, swallow and breath.Participants are asked to wear any shade of blue or "ALS for Jess" gear proudly to the event to show their support and increase awareness. ALS does not discriminate. Every 90 minutes a person in the US is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes another will lose their fight. Currently, there is no known cause or cure. The life expectancy of a person with ALS averages from 2-5 years from diagnosis. October 2024 marks the 5th year since the onset of Jessica’s ALS symptoms. That’s why we’re participating in the FXBG Walk to Fight ALS for Jess. To bring hope. To raise awareness. To fight for Jess and all those impacted by this unrelenting and incurable disease.“Joy is not a circumstance. We have a choice to make every day when we wake up. We can get stuck in a moment or we can make the most of whatever life gives to us. Life is short enough already; God put you here for a reason. Don’t squander that gift by getting stuck in a moment. Live your life to the fullest, love deeply and choose to smile every day.”, said Jessica Story, ALS Warrior.We invite the Fredericksburg community to join us in supporting this cause. Please show up, wear blue, and let’s Walk to Fight ALS for Jess as one big, beautiful community. For more information, please contact Rebecca Church, ALS Warrior Advocate at rebecca@franchisewell.com.About Fight ALS for JessFight ALS for Jess is a community of people who are passionate about spreading awareness of ALS and the impact it has on those living with it and their loved ones.

