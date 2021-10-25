Malawi's Pizza Expands Mission-Based Programs to Feed Local Community

Malawi's Pizza - Pizza with a Purpose

Malawi's Pizza brings Pizza with a Purpose closer to home through the expansion of their mission-based program and the official launch of Feed FXBG.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malawi’s Pizza Fredericksburg is a business with two passions: creating the best, hand-crafted pizza in the area and helping alleviate the food crisis in Malawi. Malawi is the country with the highest number of people facing severe hunger in all of southern Africa.Since its inception, this local business has played a role in helping to feed more than 1.4 million meals to vulnerable children and their families in the country through their award-winning Meal for MealExchange Program founded by Blake Roney.Owners, Patrick and Rebecca Church, take "Pizza with a Purpose" seriously and are expanding their mission and serving the deserving right here in their hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Rebecca commented by saying, “Our restaurant supports the children of Malawi, and our food truck started by feeding frontline workers fighting the pandemic. We’ve been able to do all of this thanks to the support of our community.”Now, they want to do even more.At their recent four-year anniversary reception and food truck ribbon cutting ceremony, they announced their new Feed FXBG program. These efforts will be solely focused on feeding and supporting the wonderful people of Fredericksburg and the surrounding areas on a regular and ongoing basis.They are going to accomplish this through 50/50 partnerships with local businesses. Their desire is to feed individuals in need while continuing to provide meals for frontline workers, first responders and other community members who contribute so much, such as school teachers, bus drivers and the list goes on.The Churches added, “We look forward to engaging with business owners and organizations to make a noticeable impact locally, just as we have globally. Philanthropy is not an afterthought for Malawi's, it's the cornerstone of our business. Together we can give back to these community members that dedicate so much of their lives to helping others!"The Feed FXBG effort is already in full swing as Malawi's Pizza has partnered with Capitalize Marketing and Consulting for the month of October to feed the 70+ staff at Hematology and Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Feed FXBG mission will then partner with UMFS in mid-November for World Kindness Week by donating meals to the healthcare providers in the Intensive Care Unit at Mary Washington Hospital.“Our goal is for this journey to become equally as successful as our work in Malawi, and with the great business owners in our region, we are confident it will be,” Patrick Church expressed expectantly.If you would like to know more about the Feed FXBG program, Malawi’s has set up a website for information and details on partnership. You can find it at www.feedfxbg.com . Follow Malawi’s Pizza on Facebook and Instagram. @malawispizzafredericksburg# # #About Malawi’s Pizza – Pizza with a PurposeMalawi’s Pizza Fredericksburg is a fast-casual dining concept offering gourmet pizzas, pastas, salads and desserts served with the freshest ingredients all within minutes of ordering that was created with the core mission to do good by donating a nutritious meal to a child in Malawi for every meal sold. It's Meal-for Meal Exchange Program is one-to-one and it's a measurable impact that saves lives. Malawi’s offers consumers an easy way to make a difference every time they go out to eat - food you can feel good about!

