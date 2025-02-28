fit20 USA Announces New Ownership, Unveils New Era of Growth and Innovation

fit20 USA Announces New Ownership fit20 USA Studio New fit20 Owners, Dr. Ben & Raeann Litalien and their daughter, Rebecca Church, COO

New Leadership Takes the Helm, Paving the Way for National Expansion and Enhanced Membership Experience for fit20 USA

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- fit20 USA , a leading innovator in the fitness industry known for its unique and effective 20-minute training sessions, is excited to announce its transition to new and local ownership. This strategic change marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and heralds a new era of growth and innovation.Under the leadership of the new ownership team, Dr. Ben & Raeann Litalien and their daughter Rebecca Church, fit20 USA is poised to expand its reach and continue its commitment to providing efficient and effective fitness solutions. This local team brings a wealth of experience, and offers a fresh perspective that promises to enhance the fit20 experience for both current members and new clients alike. The team also supports six franchised fit20 Studios in Florida, Texas, Michigan and Utah.Dr. Litalien, a recognized expert in franchising, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with fit20 USA. Our vision is to build on the solid foundation that has already been established, and introduce new initiatives that will further empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals efficiently. We also plan to expand our national franchise program to bring fit20 Studios to communities across the country."fit20 USA remains committed to its current members and franchisees, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of the high-quality service they have come to expect. Fredericksburg local, Rebecca Church, will serve as the company’s Chief Operating Officer and is dedicated to maintaining the core values of the fit20 brand while exploring opportunities for growth and enhancement. "Our primary goal is to support our members and franchisees during this transition. We are committed to investing in new technologies and added values that will enhance their experience and success" says Church.As fit20 USA embarks on this exciting new journey, the company invites fitness enthusiasts and potential franchisees to join them in revolutionizing the way people approach health and wellness. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and community, fit20 USA is set to redefine fitness standards across the nation.For more information about fit20 USA, visit fit20usa.com or contact Rebecca Church at rebeccachurch@fit20usa or 571.348.2000.About fit20 USAfit20 USA offers a revolutionary approach to fitness with its scientifically proven 20-minute training sessions. Designed to fit into the busiest of schedules, fit20 provides an effective workout that challenges individuals to improve their strength and overall health. With a focus on personalized training and results-driven programs, fit20 continues to transform the way people think about and do fitness.

