National HomeCorp Selects Mike Hyland as New President

Experienced Home Building Executive Joins National HomeCorp as New President

We are very excited about Mike coming on board and know that his leadership experience in homebuilding will be an asset to growing our organization quickly.”
— Wade Jurney
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today that it has named Mike Hyland as the company’s new president. Hyland recently served as Texas President for Richmond American Homes in Houston.

CEO and Co-Founder Wade Jurney said, “We are very excited about Mike coming on board and know that his leadership experience in homebuilding will be an asset to growing our organization quickly.”

Hyland holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Millikin University. Prior to leading the Texas operations for Richmond American Homes, Hyland served as Division President, Beazer Homes; and for PulteGroup he served as Area Vice President, Finance, Vice President of Operations, and Vice President of Finance. Before he joined the homebuilding industry Hyland was Finance Director for Hexacomb Corporation, a global manufacturer of paper packaging, headquartered in Chicago.

Hyland said, “I’m honored to be part of this forward-thinking company which is committed to and recognized for outstanding levels of customer satisfaction.”

About National HomeCorp:
As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com

