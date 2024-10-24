Signal Upgrade Planned at Intersection of U.S. Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 34 in Belle Fourche

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024



Contact:

Jonah Schmagel, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, a signal upgrade is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 34 in Belle Fourche. The project will upgrade the current signal system to include flashing yellow left turn arrows in each direction.

During the signal upgrade project, the left turn lanes will be closed to traffic. The traffic signals will be set to flashing red operation mode while the work is being done. The upgrade is anticipated to be completed in approximately one week.

The primary contractor for this $33,568 project is Solar Sound Corporation, of Rapid City, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

