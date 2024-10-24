New Haven Barracks/ DUI #3/ DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5004895

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/24/24, 1358 hours

STREET: Morgan Horse Farm Rd

TOWN: Weybridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hamilton Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Stephen Brooks

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI #3, Driving with a criminally suspended license

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/24/24 at approximately 1358 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Morgan Horse Farm Road near Hamilton Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south when it left the southbound lane and crashed into a ditch. The operator of V#1 was identified as Stephen Brooks (64) of Ripton, VT. While speaking with Brooks, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Brooks refused standardized field sobriety tests, was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Brooks was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/4/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



