New Haven Barracks/ DUI #3/ DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5004895
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/24/24, 1358 hours
STREET: Morgan Horse Farm Rd
TOWN: Weybridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hamilton Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Stephen Brooks
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI #3, Driving with a criminally suspended license
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/24/24 at approximately 1358 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Morgan Horse Farm Road near Hamilton Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south when it left the southbound lane and crashed into a ditch. The operator of V#1 was identified as Stephen Brooks (64) of Ripton, VT. While speaking with Brooks, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Brooks refused standardized field sobriety tests, was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Brooks was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/4/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
