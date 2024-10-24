North Dakota Development Fund Awards $5 Million to Support Automation Projects in 13 Communities

The North Dakota Development Fund (NDDF) received $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding during the 67th Legislative Assembly Special Session to create Automate ND, a grant program addressing workforce shortages by enabling companies to invest in automation equipment. This initiative helps companies increase productivity, improve working conditions, and drive revenue growth, all while contributing to North Dakota’s economic expansion.

“The Automate ND program received overwhelming interest, with 42 projects across 21 communities requesting over $11.8 million. We were able to fund 18 projects, showing a clear demand from businesses looking to leverage automation as a solution to workforce constraints,” said Shayden Akason, Deputy Director of Economic Development and Finance at Commerce. “To keep up with growing demand, it’s vital that we recruit and retain a qualified workforce while also supporting automation investments. North Dakota has a history of innovation, and this program is another step in helping businesses stay at the forefront of innovation.

The awarded projects span various industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, and advanced technology, focusing on automating essential processes. Notable recipients include:

Precision Equipment Manufacturing, LLC (Fargo) – $97,386.79 for robotic welding and tooling equipment. This trailer manufacturer has been fabricating components in North Dakota for 20 years (total project cost: $207,616.87).

Agri-Cover, Inc. (Jamestown) – $282,924.00 for robot arms and autonomous carts. Agri-Cover manufactures roll-up/hard covers for pickups, truck toppers, and pickup racks (total project cost: $709,783.00).

Amber Waves, Inc. (Richardton) – $142,382.16 to automate a wash bay. Amber Waves specializes in hopper bottom grain bins (total project cost: $348,814.32).

Marv Haugen Enterprises, Inc. (Casselton) – $267,862.50 for a robotic welding cell. This company manufactures over 100 types of telehandler, Skid-Steer, and wheel loader attachments (total project cost: $553,095.00).

Northland Truss Systems, Inc. (Abercrombie) – $483,431.73 for an autonomous linear saw, jigging, and laser system. Northland Truss manufactures wood truss systems (total project cost: $1,016,606.46).

ComDel Innovation, LLC (Wahpeton) – $500,000.00 for an autonomous mobile robot, automated cleaning equipment, and vision-guided robotics. ComDel is a contract manufacturer specializing in injection molding, metal stamping, and production machining (total project cost: $1,064,894.95).

The Dairy Dozen (Milner) – $500,000.00 for a milking robot, automated manure collector, and automated feed pusher. This dairy operation is undergoing facility and process improvements (total project cost: $1,119,166.24).

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, Inc. (KMM) (Killdeer/Dickinson) – $159,089.50 for automated parts storage and retrieval units. KMM is a third-generation, family-owned business specializing in aerospace and military-grade cable assemblies (total project cost: $318,179.00).

YMI Industries, Inc. (Grand Forks) – $71,519.00 for an automatic bender and bar feeder. YMI provides precision machining services to OEM manufacturers and innovators (total project cost: $155,538.00).

DR Millwork Company (dakBUILT) (Kindred) – $130,655.00 for a high-speed edge bander. This company provides custom woodwork and cabinetry (total project cost: $272,510.00).

FlexTM, Inc. (Wahpeton) – $129,665.24 for a robotic welder. FlexTM supplies OEMs with complex weld assemblies and CNC machining (total project cost: $314,393.12).

Integrity Steel Supply, LLC (Mapleton) – $500,000.00 for a robotic welder. Integrity Steel produces structural steel, joist, and deck systems (total project cost: $1,622,450.00).

Malach USA, LLP (Valley City) – $500,000.00 for a robotic brake press. Malach is a metal and machining shop (total project cost: $1,205,500.00).

Mid-Mac Marketing, Inc. (MidMach) (Jamestown) – $500,000.00 for three robotic welding cells. MidMach focuses on metal fabrication for the energy and agriculture sectors (total project cost: $1,227,600.00).

Champ Industries USA, Inc. (Fargo) – $240,514.00 for an automated tool-loading brake press. Champ partners with OEMs and Tier One Suppliers in metal fabrication and assembly (total project cost: $489,288.00).

Blue Flint Ethanol LLC (Underwood) – $28,500.00 to automate milling, liquefaction, and fermentation stages of ethanol production (total project cost: $175,609.00).

PS Industries Incorporated (PSI) (Grand Forks) – $190,441.06 for an automated robotic press and CNC tube bender. PSI manufactures safety and fall-protection products for multiple industries, including the military and energy sectors (total project cost: $757,381.00).

Wood Products, Inc. (dba American Woods) (Grand Forks) – $186,926.33 for automated material handling carts. American Woods manufactures residential furniture (total project cost: $347,036.00).

Applicants were required to conduct a feasibility study, assessing Smart Manufacturing readiness, with guidance from Impact Dakota. Jodie Mjoen, CEO of Impact Dakota, commended state leadership for their proactive approach to tackling workforce challenges, emphasizing the shift from offshoring to smarter advanced manufacturing solutions that create fulfilling job opportunities.

"Hats off to our state leadership, legislators, governor Burgum and Commerce team for leading the nation in addressing critical workforce challenges. Their efforts have been a driving force, sparking significant joint private industry & public policy investments in advanced manufacturing right here in North Dakota," said Jodie Mjoen, CEO of Impact Dakota. He added, "For the past 30 years, the focus was on making products cheaper by offshoring. But in the next 30 years, it will be about making products smarter through advanced manufacturing. It's incredibly rewarding to see the relief and excitement on the faces of our hardworking friends and neighbors in manufacturing, who now have vital solutions for filling and retaining challenging jobs. Workers previously tasked with dangerous, dull, and dirty jobs are being reallocated to higher paying, more fulfilling roles in programming and operating advanced manufacturing equipment in thriving factories across North Dakota. Now that's what I call a win-win!"

Commerce, alongside Impact Dakota, remains dedicated to fostering automation and innovation in North Dakota businesses, continuing to support applicants in their pursuit of growth and success.

For further information about the Automate ND Grant Program, please visit the following link: ndgov /AutomateND.