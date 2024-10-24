Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million In Career Training Grants To Seven Texas Schools

TEXAS, October 24 - October 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced seven dual credit grants totaling more than $1,300,000 have been awarded to Texas independent school districts (ISD) to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. These grants awarded through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will help the ISDs purchase, repair, or replace equipment for career and technical education (CTE) programs that provide further training to students as they complete their high school coursework.



“Texas is the economic envy of America thanks to our highly skilled, diverse, and educated workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “These dual credit grants will help ensure seven school districts across Texas have the necessary equipment to further train young students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after they graduate. Career and technical skills can change lives. By continuing to invest in the future of our workforce, we will equip Texas students with new, advanced skills that can help boost Texas’ growing economy and ensure Texans in every corner of our great state have the opportunity for a better job and a bigger paycheck.”



“TWC’s dual credit grants provide students with real-world experiences to help them succeed in high-demand industries,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Grants like the ones awarded today will help students pursue careers like nursing, welding, and carpentry.”



TWC uses funding from the Skills Development Fund to support, create, and expand dual credit and CTE programs that address local demand for high-skill, high-wage industries. These programs also allow high school students to complete college credit hours while pursuing their long-term career goals.



The seven dual credit grant recipients are:

Brooks County ISD received $218,418 for an HVAC program.

Deweyville ISD received $220,000 for a carpenter program.

La Pryor ISD received $220,000 for a nursing program.

Panther Creek ISD received $41,452 for a welding program.

Pawnee ISD received $220,000 for a welding program.

Santa Gertrudis ISD received $210,445 for a medical program.

Zapata County ISD received $220,000 for a nursing program.



Employers, schools, and students interested in learning more about training resources are encouraged to visit TWC’s Education Services page.

