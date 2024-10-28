Ready To Impact: Introducing Country Team Leaders of The Trueness Project

Amb. Dominic Obadiah, DHL - National Partner Director, Kenya. Edinah Kangwana, DHL, MBS - Partner Head, Female Empowerment Program, Kenya. Emmanuel Sananka - Trueness Project Ambassador Godfrey Atsing'a - Visual Production Lead, The Trueness Project. Paul Dangal - National Partner Director, Nepal Chapter and Sonia Carreon, Leadership Mentor, The Trueness Project, Nepal Chapter.

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trueness Project , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting honesty, integrity, and authenticity in all aspects of life, is proud to announce its exceptional Country Team Leaders in Kenya and Nepal.These leaders are at the core of the organization’s mission to make the world a better place by leveraging what individuals and communities have at their disposal, and empowering their perspectives and approaches to life, for a better, more fulfilling life.Their passion, dedication, and expertise position them as essential partners in driving transformative change and uplifting underserved communities.As the non-profit expands its impact globally, these leaders stand as the pillars of its initiatives, playing a critical role in fostering partnerships and advancing the organization's philanthropic efforts.Their work is foundational to the success of our programs, making them vital to achieving the organization’s vision of a more just and equitable world.Meet the TeamAmb. Dominic Obadiah, DHL, National Partner Director - KenyaAmb. Dominic brings a legacy of humanitarian service as a world civility ambassador and award-winning diplomat.His distinguished work in philanthropy and transformational leadership has earned him recognition, including the prestigious Kenya Heroes Award, a presidential award by the East African country's National Heroes Council.Amb. Dominic’s leadership as the National Partner Director for Kenya is instrumental in expanding The Trueness Project's reach, particularly in underserved rural communities.His steadfast commitment to youth mentorship, coupled with his strategic oversight of grassroots programs, drives meaningful change.His vision to uplift Kenya’s most vulnerable communities aligns with the non-profit’s core mission, making him a vital asset in fostering development and cultivating future leaders.Edinah Kangwana, DHL, MBS, Partner Head, Female Empowerment Program - KenyaEdinah Kangwana is a governance expert with a rich background in leadership and organizational development. Her distinguished career spans executive roles in county government and major banks, where she has championed progressive policies for women’s empowerment and mental health advocacy.As the Partner Head of the Female Empowerment Program in Kenya, her work addresses period poverty and mental health, with a particular focus on school-going girls.Edinah’s leadership extends to schools through her Role Modeling Initiative, where she mentors children and encourages them to pursue their dreams. This initiative has been instrumental in providing students with positive role models, fostering confidence, and nurturing leadership skills from a young age.Through her efforts, The Trueness Project’s programs have donated thousands of direly needed feminine hygiene products and provided mentorship to thousands of girls across Kenya, equipping young women to rise as empowered leaders.This she has done in collaboration with the ambassadors and volunteers who have risen in support of Trueness Project's life-changing programs.Edinah’s unwavering dedication to advancing gender equality and mental health advocacy in Kenya reflects her belief in empowering future generations, and helping them navigate life with resilience and purpose.Her leadership ensures that The Trueness Project remains at the forefront of female empowerment and social change for all.In recognition of her extensive contributions to society, Edinah received the prestigious Heroes Award in 2023, in the category of Human Rights Promotion for her immense work in promoting the rights of women and girls, the youth, older people, and other vulnerable groups in society.Her unwavering commitment to addressing period poverty and improving access to feminine hygiene for school-going girls continues to shape The Trueness Project’s Female Empowerment Program, making her a vital leader in creating lasting change across Kenya.Emmanuel Sananka, Ambassador, The Trueness ProjectEmmanuel is a dynamic IT professional and dedicated community leader whose work with The Trueness Project is transforming the lives of countless young people across Kenya.As the Ambassador for The Trueness Project, Emmanuel has spearheaded numerous youth leadership mentorship sessions and delivered inspirational talks that encourage young minds to embrace technology, leadership, and community service.His insights are timely in guiding the next generation of leaders with a holistic approach that combines mentorship and personal development.Emmanuel’s role as Ambassador also involves actively participating in the organization’s outreach programs. He has accompanied other team leaders on missions to rural schools, where they have donated menstrual health products, books, and other essential items.Through his visible leadership, Emmanuel showcases his deep commitment to community engagement, ensuring that youth from all backgrounds are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to shape their future.His dedication to empowering young leaders makes him an invaluable force in advancing the mission of The Trueness Project, helping to drive real, sustainable impact across Kenya.Godfrey Atsing’a, Visual Production Lead, The Trueness ProjectGodfrey is a seasoned journalist and visual media enthusiast with a deep passion for storytelling through the lens.He is a visual storyteller who brings life to the stories of people, communities, and impactful events. His expertise in capturing compelling visuals has been instrumental in conveying the mission and work of The Trueness Project to a broader audience.In addition to his professional achievements, Godfrey is also a committed mentor to students and youth, using his personal journey and experiences to inspire and guide the next generation of leaders.His dedication extends into his active role in mentoring many in the field of media production and sharing his skills generously.Paul Dangal, National Partner Director - NepalPaul’s expertise in nonprofit leadership and community development is a timely and highly needed gift to underserved communities across Nepal.As the National Partner Director for Nepal, Paul has championed anti-human trafficking initiatives, youth leadership programs, and disaster relief efforts.His profound work in remote communities, particularly in establishing educational programs and providing life-changing resources, has made a lasting impact on thousands of people. He has also been instrumental in spearheading donations from The Trueness Project to Nepal's target beneficiaries.Paul’s dedication to community empowerment positions him as a key driver of social change in Nepal. His leadership is integral to expanding the organization’s mission and creating pathways for hope and resilience in vulnerable populations.Sonia Carreon, Leadership Mentor - NepalSonia is a passionate educator and leadership mentor who has dedicated her life to serving underprivileged communities in Nepal.With a Master’s degree in Education and years of experience as a missionary, Sonia’s work has transformed lives through her commitment to fostering leadership and personal growth.Her expertise in educational development has enabled her to create impactful programs that equip individuals with the skills and confidence to lead within their communities. As a Leadership Mentor for The Trueness Project, Sonia’s influence extends beyond the classroom.Through Mercy Missions, a non-profit she set up with Paul Dangal and the support of The Trueness Project, she is working closely with local leaders, youth, and community groups to develop sustainable leadership practices that address the unique challenges faced by vulnerable populations.Her mentoring style emphasizes empathy, resilience, and the power of community-driven solutions, inspiring individuals to take charge of their futures.Sonia’s dedication to nurturing future leaders is profoundly impacting the lives of many, particularly in rural areas where access to education and leadership development opportunities are limited.Her unwavering commitment to service and her ability to inspire others to lead with purpose makes her an essential part of The Trueness Project’s mission to create lasting, positive change across Nepal.These team leaders are complimented by our various volunteer ambassadors, including Samwel Nyandika (Founder, Nyandika Slums Humanitarian Support Initiative), Samuel Otachi ( a dedicated leader passionate about humanitarian work), Dr. Lawrence Mukolwe, DHL, HSC (head of security, MP Shah Hospital), alongside numerous others.Support Our Global MovementThe impact of The Trueness Project’s leaders extends far beyond their respective regions; they are the lifeblood of a global movement committed to creating lasting change.From tackling period poverty and digital empowerment in Kenya to addressing anti-human sex trafficking and poverty eradication in Nepal, these leaders are working tirelessly to build a more empowered, just world.Expressing her confidence in the team, M Teresa Lawrence, the President & Executive Director of The Trueness Project, stated: "These team leaders are the heart and soul of The Trueness Project.Their passion and dedication to improving lives through education, mentorship, and community engagement are what drive our mission forward.By supporting the dedicated work of our team leaders, you will contribute to lasting, sustainable change in communities that need it most."Join Us in Making a DifferenceThe Trueness Project invites donors, grant-making organizations, and philanthropists to partner with them in furthering the non-profit's mission."We invite our potential strategic partners, collaborators, governmental and non-governmental agencies, donors, and philanthropists and people of goodwill to join us in this transformative journey. Your support will directly fuel sustainable change and empower countless individuals worldwide. Together, we can transform lives, uplift generations, and build a better future for all," urged Benvictor Makau, the non-profit's Assistant Director.For more information, visit the organization's website at https://www.truenessproject.org or email them via info@truenessproject.org.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through leadership development, education, and philanthropy. With active programs in Kenya and Nepal, The Trueness Project is at the forefront of global change, driving initiatives that foster authentic living and uplift underserved regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.