FIONA DAVIS SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 25 GLOBAL IMPACT LEADERS PUBLICATION

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiona Davis was recently selected to be featured in the 2nd Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Fiona Davis has proven herself an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. The 1st Edition, with each honoree having their own dedicated chapter, became an international bestseller in Australia, the UK, Canada, and the United States. Fiona will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville. www.iaotp.com /award-galaMs. Davis's passion for teaching was ignited during her decade-long tenure as a primary school teacher for children. Her dedication to serving in the Australian Army, with a focus on education and training development, spans two decades.Fiona’s career is a reflection of her deep involvement in military education and leadership. She taught soldier promotion courses and instructed at the Royal Military College. Her role as an instructor at the Army Aviation Training Centre led her to meet her husband, who was serving at a nearby unit. Fiona's leadership was further demonstrated as she led the Army's instructional design unit. In her final years of service, she played a pivotal role in shaping Army doctrine as its editor, influencing content, assisting writers, supervising graphic artists and photographers, and managing the printing process to ensure the smooth delivery of high-quality material. Her ability to guide and support these teams exemplifies her strong organizational and communication skills, further solidifying her reputation as an influential leader in military education.Fiona Davis achieved a significant milestone by successfully leading and managing a team of military and civilian educators during a 9-month deployment to East Timor. Their mission was to teach English to soldiers of the East Timorese Army. Fiona joined Victoria Police in 2010 after serving in the Army. She analyzes, designs, and develops training programs for police recruits, detectives, crime scene officers, and prosecutors. She has collaborated with the Police Air Wing to create a comprehensive training program for their Aircrewmen.As part of her job, Fiona conducts continuous improvement audits for detectives, crime scene officers, and prosecutors, conducts student training file audits, provides compliance advice to internal and external stakeholders to People Development Command, and develops educational processes and standardized document templates for all courses at the Police Academy to use. In 2020, Fiona, as a part of a small team, ensured that Victoria Police was re-accredited as a Registered Training Organisation. This re-accreditation was challenging as it was conducted during Melbourne'sCOVID-19 2020 lockdown. Fiona mainly worked from home during the two years of lockdown and the continuing COVID crisis. Zoom and Microsoft Teams meetings became the COVID-normal way of doing business meetings. In 2022, she returned to the office and appreciated seeing her colleagues again. Fiona has also taken on the role of managing all the exams conducted for police recruits and members requiring promotion. This responsibility involves making, printing, partly marking the exams, and reporting the results. She also assists stakeholders in developing both short and long courses through writing lesson plans and assessments. From July-October 2024 Fiona was temporarily promoted to managing her unit. She managed five staff members each with different portfolios. She provided specialist strategic advice to senior leaders to ensure compliance with all programs and oversaw the auding of two qualifications.Ms. Davis maintains her connection to the Army by being an Army Reserve Officer and currently serves with the Australian Army History Unit as a Museum Manager. She has done this role for the past fourteen years. During 2023-4 Fiona has participated in the re-development of her Army Reserve unit. The interior of the building has been reconfigured, and new displays have been created inside specially designed display cabinets.She also worked for the Directorate of Operations and Training Area Management by writing a training package for their Range Control Officers Course (these people manage Defence's firing ranges Australia-wide).During Melbourne's COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Fiona volunteered for active service in the Army and was deployed to Operation COVID ASSIST. This was where the Australian Defence Force assisted the Victorian Government during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Fiona served as the Intelligence Officer at the task force headquarters for three and a half months. Ms. Davis told TIP Radio it was a great opportunity and an honor, but it was odd to deploy to assist your state in a crisis.Fiona is dedicated to continuing her education. She holds a Master of Professional Studies in Instructional Design, a Master of Professional Studies in Teaching ESL, a Bachelor of Education, and a diploma in management and project management. In 2017, she completed her studies for two further diplomas: Training Design and Development and Vocational Education and Training.Ms. Davis has belonged to professional organizations throughout her career and has been recognized globally for her hard work and accomplishments. IAOTP has honoured Fiona in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication Vol 1 and 2 and for the International Educational Hero Award. Last year, Fiona was named Top Global Impact Educational Consultant of the Year 2023. In 2022, she was named IAOTP's Most Influential Educator of the Year and was featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square. She was inducted into the exclusive IAOTP Hall of Fame, received the Educational Consultant of the Decade Award, and was named Humanitarian of the Year. Fiona was also honoured as Top Educational Consultant of the Year and received the Empowered Woman Award. She was recognized as the Top Female Professional of the Year and was named a Lifetime Achievement Awardee. In 2018, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured in Times Square, NYC, on the famous Reuters building for her IAOTP recognitions for 2019. Fiona also presented a gift of an Army bear to the President of IAOTP at the 2019 gala, honouring her experience in the Army. She will receive two prestigious honors in December: the Presidential Award in Education 2024 and recognition in the 2nd Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders at IAOTP's annual award gala at Nashvilles 'magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in December. Fiona is a member of the Australian Institute of Training and Development and Returned Servicemen's League of Australia. She received the Australian Army Active Service Medal and the Australian Army Long Service Medal. She was named Top VIP Member of Worldwide Branding in 2013 & 2014, selected as Top Female Professional for 2015, and featured in Pro-Files Magazine. She was also selected for the Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award and featured in a chapter for the Top 101 Industry Expert publication.Furthermore, in October 2019, Fiona represented Victoria in her age group at the Australian Women's Masters Hockey Championship, where her team earned the silver medal. She was also the runner-up for her hockey club's Most Valuable Player award. In 2021, Fiona received her club's Most Valuable Player award. She has been playing and umpiring summer masters hockey to maintain her fitness in preparation for the next winter season.Also, in 2021, Fiona received a 10-year award for working at Victoria Police. It is a set of 3 medals - large for ceremonial occasions, small for other occasions, and a bar for everyday wear. The ceremony was held in the chapel of the Victoria Police Academy, where Fiona works, and her husband was able to attend.When not working, Fiona enjoys physical activity for her body and mind. She plays field and masters hockey for a Melbourne club, runs regularly, and walks their dog with her husband. She and her husband adopted a new dog, Billy, from a pet rescue organization in late December 2019. Billy is a black and tan kelpie. He enjoys running and playing chasings. When Melbourne was under quarantine due to COVID-19, he grew fond of his family and became an excellent house pet which he still is today.Fiona creates jewelry and possesses a vast collection of beads, and has launched her internet business, Red Dog Beading. Her preferred jewelry is sead beading and chain maille. She has taken up creating jewelry in polymer clay. 