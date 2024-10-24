First Lady Cathy Justice invites students to create Santa ornaments for the 2024 First Lady Student Ornament Competition

First Lady Student Ornament Competition CHARLESTON, WV — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to participate in the twentieth annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition. All kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Santa” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during this year's holiday season. Ornaments will be classified in four divisions according to grade: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Each ornament will be individually judged and four winning classes will be selected, one from each division. In January 2025, the winning ornaments will be donated to the West Virginia State Museum for a permanent collection. The ornaments and the Christmas tree will be unveiled in conjunction with Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol held in early December. The four winning classes will receive a gift card to help purchase supplies for their class. Ornaments must be received by November 22, 2024, to be eligible for judging.

